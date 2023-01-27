ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City-area tattoo shop offers Chiefs specials

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7B5l_0kTs4P8E00

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Are you a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and ready to let everyone know about your fandom?

Sanctioned Arts Tattoo Co. in Smithville is ready to help.

Shop owner Darron Green, along with artists Jordan and Joshua, are offering a special deal to anyone who wants a permanent reminder of their loyalty.

Chiefs tattoos are $50 for small designs and $100 for larger options through Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson questionable for AFC Championship

“We are huge Chiefs fans and watch the game every Sunday up at the shop. We just wanted to support our team and community, and rep Kansas City,” the artists said.

Sanctioned Arts Tattoo provided images of some of the design options available below, but say additional options are available in the store.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrzN9_0kTs4P8E00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUSxG_0kTs4P8E00

Sanctioned Arts Tattoos is located at 14450 N. 169 Highway in Smithville. Walk-ins are accepted, or call 816-866-4568 to make an appointment.

