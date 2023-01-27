Kansas City-area tattoo shop offers Chiefs specials

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Are you a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and ready to let everyone know about your fandom?

Sanctioned Arts Tattoo Co. in Smithville is ready to help.

Shop owner Darron Green, along with artists Jordan and Joshua, are offering a special deal to anyone who wants a permanent reminder of their loyalty.

Chiefs tattoos are $50 for small designs and $100 for larger options through Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

“We are huge Chiefs fans and watch the game every Sunday up at the shop. We just wanted to support our team and community, and rep Kansas City,” the artists said.

Sanctioned Arts Tattoo provided images of some of the design options available below, but say additional options are available in the store.





Sanctioned Arts Tattoos is located at 14450 N. 169 Highway in Smithville. Walk-ins are accepted, or call 816-866-4568 to make an appointment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.