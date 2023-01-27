Read full article on original website
WQAD
Rock Island County Senior Center helping Quad Cities seniors
The RI County Senior Center serves as a community resource for those over 60 years old. Services include delivered or community meals and transportation help.
KWQC
Knox County warming centers
YMCA Lobby - 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive. from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Moon Towers- 255 West Tompkins Street- from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Officials with Knox County Emergency Management say the list will be updated as additional information is available.
PHOTOS: A Look Inside El Compita’s New Davenport Location
To say the least, I'm super excited to be writing this article. My favorite Mexican restaurant in the Quad Cities has doubled in size by adding a second location in Davenport. El Compita Mexican Restaurant has two locations that serve up delicious authentic Mexican food paired pairs with great service and a friendly atmosphere.
Senior services available in Rock Island County that you may not know about
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With the cold weather here, there are senior services available for free that you may not know about. At the Rock Island County Senior Center, hot meals are being served and community help is being provided. "We have a wide variety of services, we're a...
24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
KWQC
Polar Vortex: A look back at the historic cold in Jan. 2019
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - “It’s scary cold, still.” Those were the words of KWQC First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Phelps on January 30, 2019, when we were in the midst of a brutal stretch of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills after a part of the polar vortex broke away from the arctic.
What’s going in the former Abingdon Hardee’s? An existing retail chain is moving across town
Abingdon is getting a new Dollar General. How it will differ from the existing store remains to be seen. A media spokesperson from Dollar General confirmed to WGIL via email that the company would soon start construction on a new store at 712 N. Monroe St. in Abingdon. It will first demolish the existing building on the property that originally was a Hardee’s restaurant and recently AT’s Pub & Sport.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Crisis Situations
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of LivWell Seniors, Rhonda Halterman discusses senior plans for crisis situations, like going into the hospital because of a fall. Halterman suggests several tips that can help prepare seniors and caretakers for crisis situations and the rehabilitation process that follows. LivWell Seniors information:. 2010 East...
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
KWQC
Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday afternoon
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire in Bettendorf. Bettendorf Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in an alley way between Cody and Oak Streets, just off of 18th Street Tuesday afternoon. TV6 was on scene and said Arsenal Fire was also on scene assisting.
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Online Fitness Training with 8 One 8
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner and Personal Trainer at ‘8 One 8 Fitness,’ Jon Hunt discusses how individuals can streamline the online personal training experience with help from Hunt and his team. Hunt also shares several easily accessible equipment options for those interested in online fitness training. 8...
wvik.org
Select Specialty Hospital Will Move to Genesis East
Select Specialty Hospital Quad Cities is currently located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. Select CEO, Codie Dillie, says during the pandemic, the for-profit hospital and Genesis worked together to help take care of critically ill patients without sending them to other cities. Select will have 35 beds in a fully renovated wing of the 3rd floor, right down the hall from the Genesis ICU (Intensive Care Unit).
KWQC
UScellular donates over $100k in wireless hotspots, service to YWCA Clinton
1470 WMBD
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
KWQC
Very cold this morning.
KWQC
Young local artists getting recognized by Figge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Artists of all ages are being displayed in an annual exhibition at the Figge. The next generation of artists are being showcased at the Figge Art Museum in their annual Young Artists at the Figge exhibit. They debuted the first set of artwork on Saturday from...
KWQC
RAGBRAI’s route ending in Davenport for the 50th annual race
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) announced Saturday the route for the 50th annual race. Starting July 22nd, the 500-mile race will start in Sioux City, and end in Davenport on July 29th, the same starting and ending destinations as the first RAGBRAI race, according to Visit Quad Cities.
KWQC
Davenport Community School District Receives ‘STEM BEST + HD Program Award’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s STEM Advisory Council announced Davenport Community School District (DCSD) as one of 37 school districts to join the ‘STEM BEST + HD Program’. The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved of the 37 new or expanded partnerships supported...
KWQC
Camanche School District becomes second “Heart Safe” school in Iowa
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche School District is pioneering a new project that aims focus on AED and CPR training. Camanche is the second school in Iowa to adopt Project Adam. Project Adam --coined in 1999 after a 17-year-old student in Wisconsin collapsed and died during a basketball game...
KWQC
Kids excited by bounce house extravaganza
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center. The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday. “That’s why we do...
