ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Parents in Norman working to get children home from school safely

NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Take It Off Tuesday: Peanut Butter Benefits

Peanut butter isn't just good to you, it's good for you!. Starla Robinson Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department shows us the many ways we can reimagine peanut butter in our favorite snacks. For more healthy living tips, visit occhd.org. *BE SURE TO "LIKE" LIVING OKLAHOMA ON FACEBOOK!...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

26-Year-Old Detainee At OCDC Dies

A 26-year-old man died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, it was announced Monday. Isiah Mitchell was found by OCDC staff attempting suicide, according to a press release emailed to News 9. A detention officer reached out for help and began attempts to save Mitchell's life. Mitchell was taken to...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Troopers help dog hit by car on Oklahoma interstate

A dog was injured, and another died after Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the animals were hit by a car Monday morning along an Oklahoma County interstate. Around 11 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a dog hit at Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. Authorities said the dog was alive but had injuries.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy