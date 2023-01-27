Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Related
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
KOCO
Parents in Norman working to get children home from school safely
NORMAN, Okla. — Parents in Norman are working on getting children home from school safely while battling sleet-filled streets. Across the metro, schools have been in session, with the messy roads making pickup difficult for parents. While the main roads are mainly wet, streets in the neighborhoods are snow and sleet packed, making it harder for buses and parents to get out and pick up their children from school.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Pediatricians partner with Reach Out and Read to give children books at check-ups
BETHANY (KOKH) — Pediatricians at Bethany Children's Health Center are making sure their patients are healthy in more ways than one, partnering with Reach Out and Read to give each kid a book at their well-check appointments. The non-profit, Reach Out and Read provides patients between the age of...
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
okcfox.com
OKC Community Leaders hosts public forum following release of Tyre Nichols video
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OKC Community leaders hosted a public forum after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The public forum was held to start a conversation between worried community members and local law enforcement. Community members were able to discuss issues that they say are not anything...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
okcfox.com
Take It Off Tuesday: Peanut Butter Benefits
Peanut butter isn't just good to you, it's good for you!. Starla Robinson Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department shows us the many ways we can reimagine peanut butter in our favorite snacks. For more healthy living tips, visit occhd.org. *BE SURE TO "LIKE" LIVING OKLAHOMA ON FACEBOOK!...
okcfox.com
The Oklahoma City animal shelter says they were forced to euthanize 34 dogs Tuesday
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter says they were forced to euthanize thirty-four dogs on Tuesday, mostly due to overcrowding. As sad as this story is, we left with some good advice and also talked to a couple who adopted a new best friend. "I...
Moore Public Schools coach let go after allegations of inappropriate student relationship
Moore Public Schools says one of its coaches has been released from duty after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
26-Year-Old Detainee At OCDC Dies
A 26-year-old man died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, it was announced Monday. Isiah Mitchell was found by OCDC staff attempting suicide, according to a press release emailed to News 9. A detention officer reached out for help and began attempts to save Mitchell's life. Mitchell was taken to...
‘Never’: Man disputes brother’s death at Oklahoma County jail
The first jail death of the year brings new scrutiny to the dangers of short stints at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
‘Unexpected’ donation helps OK family tied up in legal battle with local auto repair shop after losing $1000s to unfinished repairs
A Yukon family told KFOR in December they were out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs, but after Tuesday afternoon, they have a new sense of relief.
okcfox.com
Families enjoy a night out at Midwest City's Daddy/Daughter Dance
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance was held in Midwest City on Saturday. Fathers were invited to bring their daughters, ages 3 to 14, to dress up for a wonderful evening of fun and food. The event had a photo booth, refreshments, a dancefloor, and a DJ for...
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
KOCO
Shawnee prepares for extreme cold, looks for volunteers at warming shelter
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Shawnee is preparing for the extreme cold and is looking for volunteers at their warming shelter. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. It is open to anyone experiencing homelessness. Volunteers will distribute food and clothing. It opens Sunday at 6 p.m. and...
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KOCO
Troopers help dog hit by car on Oklahoma interstate
A dog was injured, and another died after Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the animals were hit by a car Monday morning along an Oklahoma County interstate. Around 11 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a dog hit at Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. Authorities said the dog was alive but had injuries.
Comments / 1