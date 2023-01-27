Jacksonville boat show celebrates 75th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville boat show is underway now through the weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. The boat show is celebrating 75 years with daily giveaways.

Today’s daily giveaways included a $10 Daily’s Place gas gift card for the first 75 people to walk through the door.

“Tomorrow they’re going to get a commemorative 75th anniversary Richardson hat courtesy of Vystar Credit Union and Sunday they’re going to get this awesome 75th commemorative face shield/neck gator courtesy of Free Sunshields,” Erin Johnson, Administrative Director of the North Florida Marine Association, said.

This weekend will have tons of seminars. One will be a fishing clinic for kids paired with a free rod and reel combo. Other will include information on ski boats, cruisers, personal watercraft and more.

This year’s 75th anniversary of the Jacksonville boat show is going to give attendees the chance to get on some pretty cool new boats as well. For example, Barletta Boat Company is offering new options on their pontoon boat lineup. Their new steering wheel looks fresh out of a Maybach.

And if a cool boat like that isn’t enough excitement there’s a chance for you to win an outboard motor worth $12,000 dollars.

“Anybody that walks through the door with a paid admission is going to get a drawing ticket to go in a drawing to win a free Honda 75 horsepower motor,” Johnson said.

For tickets to the 75th anniversary of the Jacksonville boat show visit boatjax.com.