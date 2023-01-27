Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Mental Health Bills Moving Thru Wyoming Legislature, But Where Is Money Coming From?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Numerous bills related to mental health are sifting through the Wyoming Legislature with ease, though lawmakers sometimes disagree over how to pay for them. $65 million. The Wyoming mental health professional community has identified about $9.5 million in state funding requests...
cowboystatedaily.com
What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Reduce Early Voting Window, Require Post-Election Audits
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections would be subject to post-election audits and early voting windows would be shortened under a bill advanced by a legislative committee Tuesday. Senate File 153, titled “Election Security,” would reduce early voting to 28 days from the current 45...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Anti-COVID Mandate Bill Chooses ‘Our Freedom’ Over Federal Money, Says Sponsor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. By a narrow two-vote margin, the Wyoming House of Representatives has advanced legislation that would prohibit hospitals, businesses, schools and any other facility in the state from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations and other related health requirements such as the wearing of face masks.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that’s left for wildlife agents to find is “a little bit of wool in the brush,” said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming lawmakers consider expanding health coverage for 19,000 workers
(Wyoming News Service) A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage for some 19,000 Wyoming workers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid, but can't afford private insurance, is making its way through the state Legislature. Ana Marchese - director for the group Healthy Wyoming - said expansion would...
cowboystatedaily.com
Governor’s Tourism Conference: Watch Out For Generation Z
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Like it or not, Millennials and Generation Z are the future across a broad cross-section of business sectors that includes tourism. In fact, marketing to Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) is becoming more important. By 2026, they’ll make...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crossover Voting Bills Advance, But Weaker Than Some Wyoming Conservatives Want
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to restrict crossover voting in Wyoming was weakened Monday, but passed through the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. House Bill 103 as originally written would have moved the deadline to switch political party affiliation to the beginning...
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Wyoming Republicans Are Focused on Pocketbook Issues
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. By Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader and Representatives Don Burkhart, and Bill Henderson. This week, the Wyoming Senate and House entered the third week of the 67th General Session. This is a rubber-meets-road juncture of sorts, where...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Exploring Ways To Fight Back Against Woke Banks Which Are Attacking Fossil Fuels
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming legislators are exploring ways to fight back against “woke” financial policies, which are associated with the environment, social and governance (ESG) movement. The movement has become a primary driver of directing investment away from fossil fuel industries, which...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
county17.com
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents
CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
mybighornbasin.com
USDA Opens Applications for Wyoming’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program
The U.S.D.A. hopes its incentive programs will entice more land owners to make their properties more environmentally friendly, especially in areas with critical habitats for mule deer and other native species. U.S.D.A.’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (N.R.C.S.) in Wyoming is currently accepting applications for enrollment into the Environmental Quality Incentives...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we’ve seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
Wyoming Governor Gordon and 24 Other Republican Governors Oppose Biden’s WOTUS Rule
Governor Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden opposing the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and are calling on him to delay implementation until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA. Per a recent press release...
cowboystatedaily.com
Outdoor Gear Businessman Says His Wyoming “I Hate People” Decal Is One Of His Bestsellers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t get Craig Bell wrong, just because one of the most popular products with his Wyoming customers is a vinyl sticker proclaiming “I Hate People,” that doesn’t mean he actually hates people. Bell lives in a small...
cowboystatedaily.com
Court Orders Sinclair Billionaire Heiress To Pay Husband $200 Million In Divorce
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When the husband of a Sinclair Oil Co. heiress filed for divorce, a Wyoming district court had to decide how to split more than $1 billion in investments, property and other assets. Anne Holding is one of three children of Robert...
Comments / 0