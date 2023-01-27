ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Our Blood Institute of Wichita Falls is looking donors

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGuVM_0kTs3VB700

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Our Blood Institute is looking for donors to step forward and donate.

According to a release, a number of appointments were cancelled when winter weather moved in to the area. OBI normally has a three-to five-day supply of blood available, but they said they are below that level, possibly impacting hospital and patient needs.

The Wichita Falls donor center is usually closed on Saturday, but will be open Saturday, Jan. 28 to allow donors to give blood. They will also be at Sikes Senter Mall Saturday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., across from Bath & Body Works.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can donate. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be donated as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Successful donors will receive an alien-themed “Save the Humans” T-shirt.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Warm up with annual Sheriff Duke’s Chili Fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mark your calendars for the annual Sheriff Duke’s Dynamite Chili Fest. The family fun event kicks off at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Elks Lodge. People can expect delicious chili, family fun, live music, a silent auction, and much more! A special chili feed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Safety tips for driving on snowy, ice-covered roadways

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been out and about then you know the conditions of the roads in Texoma aren’t the best right now and are expected to become worse going into Wednesday, February 1. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department has some tips for those that have to hit the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?

With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Downtown WF Development talk big plans for 2023

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time since 2019, Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials are moving forward with a full St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said her team is going all out this year, not only for the St Patricks Day Festival but all year long, showing […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Youthful You brings health, beauty services to Texoma

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Three nurses and a doctor are bringing health and beauty services to Texoma. Youthful You opened its doors to a newly six-month remodeled building in Henrietta. The medical spa offers IV infusions, IM injections, weight management and other services. Officials at Youthful You say bringing a medical spa to the area brings […]
HENRIETTA, TX
newschannel6now.com

BBB warns social security recipients to stay alert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scammers are once again targeting your social security checks and the Better Business Bureau wants you to be alert for cost of living adjustment scams. Each year the Social Security Administration approves adjustments to benefits based on the cost of living, with the massive increases...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
okcfox.com

Three children die in house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KOKH) — Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a fire was reported in a single-family home. Firefighters were informed that there was possibly a child trapped inside.
DAVIDSON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Oncor on standby for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Power outages are another situation we’re monitoring with this wintry weather mix. Oncor said they are prepared for this weather, should it cause any problems. With more ice on the way, you may think of ice weighing down power lines, or snapping tree limbs that could fall on power lines.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Family home deemed total loss after fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County in January

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries. There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy