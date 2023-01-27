Our Blood Institute of Wichita Falls is looking donors

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Our Blood Institute is looking for donors to step forward and donate.

According to a release, a number of appointments were cancelled when winter weather moved in to the area. OBI normally has a three-to five-day supply of blood available, but they said they are below that level, possibly impacting hospital and patient needs.

The Wichita Falls donor center is usually closed on Saturday, but will be open Saturday, Jan. 28 to allow donors to give blood. They will also be at Sikes Senter Mall Saturday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., across from Bath & Body Works.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can donate. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be donated as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Successful donors will receive an alien-themed “Save the Humans” T-shirt.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

