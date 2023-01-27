Patrick Mahomes' trainer posted a hilarious meme to show everyone how his quarterback's ankle is doing

Patrick Mahomes’ ankle is one of the leading stories heading into the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs’ QB injured it last week in their divisional round game against the Jaguars, but it appears to be just fine heading into their matchup against the Bengals.

But, to be sure everyone knows that, Patrick Mahomes’ trainer Bobby Stroupe posted a hilarious meme to let us know that his quarterback is doing just fine.

Apparently, Mahomes’ ankle got that dog in it. Wow. I honestly cannot believe I just typed that. I’m so glad I did, though.

Anyway, take a look for yourself.

Yes, that absolutely is an x-ray of someone’s ankle with a dog in it. And, yes, that dog absolutely does have Patrick Mahomes’ hair sitting atop its head.

To be clear, that’s not Mahomes’ ankle. Or his dog, for that matter.

This is still hilarious nonetheless. Fans loved it.