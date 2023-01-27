ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVU FOX 2

DA reopens Mario Gonzalez case against Alameda police

ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced that she is reopening the case against three Alameda police officers who were involved in the death of Mario Gonzalez – and were cleared by her predecessor. District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement she will examine...
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tyre Nichols' death prompts call for national policing standards

SF Police Chief and San Jose POA President discuss national policing standards after Memphis Police officers' beating of Tyre Nichols. Memphis police fire two more officers, bringing total to seven officers dismissed, following the beating of Tyre Nichols during an alleged traffic stop. San Francisco's police chief and police unions in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Hawaii are among law enforcement members calling for national standards in policing and training.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers

OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Tracy police address officer who shot Muslim teen, release footage

TRACY, Calif. - The Tracy Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday evening regarding an officer-involved shooting of a Muslim teen that occurred on Friday. An officer shot a 17-year-old boy whom the department alleges was wielding a knife. Officer-worn body camera (BWC) footage shared at the press conference...
TRACY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sheila Tyson

Sheila Tyson is the sister of the late Bernard Tyson, a former chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. She stops by Talk of the Town to chat about her brother who was not only one of Oakland’s highest-ranking black business leaders, he was also a top business leader in America who happened to be black. He grew up in Vallejo, and passionately cared about the future of Oakland. Learn more about Bernard Tyson's personal life, beyond his legendary status as a business giant.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds gather in Half Moon Bay to remember shooting victims

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A memorial service and procession were held in Half Moon Bay Tuesday evening. City officials say they wanted to continue reaching out to the community and bring people together. The community is still in mourning, and now they say being together, supporting one another is...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds protest in Oakland over beating death of Tyre Nichols

OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds marched through the streets of Oakland on Sunday chanting, demanding justice, and protesting the beating and death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers. "I am upset. Pissed off. Why do you need to tell me to be peaceful?" said activist Toni McNeil.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Reports of fire at Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a fire at a refinery in Martinez. Contra Costa Health service said there were several reports of a fire at Martinez Refining Company with light smoke coming from the area. The refinery said in a Facebook post that on-site firefighters...
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Child transported to hospital after report of mountain lion attack in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A child was transported to a hospital Tuesday after a report of a mountain lion attack in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff's officials say. The sheriff's department shared on social media that they were dispatched to the report of an attack on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creed Road. Officials did not disclose the age of the child, but in an update said they are expected to survive and are suffering from puncture wounds.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco found dead

SAN FRANCISCO - An 18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco was found dead in the city's Bayview District, according to police. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen on Jan. 6 at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street. On Jan. 23 Maltzman was found dead in the Bayview.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
OAKLAND, CA

