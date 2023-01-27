Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
DA reopens Mario Gonzalez case against Alameda police
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced that she is reopening the case against three Alameda police officers who were involved in the death of Mario Gonzalez – and were cleared by her predecessor. District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement she will examine...
KTVU FOX 2
Tyre Nichols' death prompts call for national policing standards
SF Police Chief and San Jose POA President discuss national policing standards after Memphis Police officers' beating of Tyre Nichols. Memphis police fire two more officers, bringing total to seven officers dismissed, following the beating of Tyre Nichols during an alleged traffic stop. San Francisco's police chief and police unions in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Hawaii are among law enforcement members calling for national standards in policing and training.
KTVU FOX 2
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
KTVU FOX 2
Tenants say thieves looted burned building in San Francisco, crime was 'preventable'
The tenants of a San Francisco apartment house feel victimized twice. They said they were forced out by fire and then thieves looted their homes multiple times. The tenants say the thefts were preventable.
KTVU FOX 2
Tracy police address officer who shot Muslim teen, release footage
TRACY, Calif. - The Tracy Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday evening regarding an officer-involved shooting of a Muslim teen that occurred on Friday. An officer shot a 17-year-old boy whom the department alleges was wielding a knife. Officer-worn body camera (BWC) footage shared at the press conference...
KTVU FOX 2
Sheila Tyson
Sheila Tyson is the sister of the late Bernard Tyson, a former chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. She stops by Talk of the Town to chat about her brother who was not only one of Oakland’s highest-ranking black business leaders, he was also a top business leader in America who happened to be black. He grew up in Vallejo, and passionately cared about the future of Oakland. Learn more about Bernard Tyson's personal life, beyond his legendary status as a business giant.
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
KTVU FOX 2
DA reopens Santa Rita Jail suicide case after lax cell checks revealed
DUBLIN, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney on Tuesday announced prosecutors are reopening a case stemming from a suicide at Santa Rita Jail two years ago, which reveal that the woman hadn't been adequately checked on by deputies and that the accounting of her cell visits were improperly catalogued.
KTVU FOX 2
Hundreds gather in Half Moon Bay to remember shooting victims
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A memorial service and procession were held in Half Moon Bay Tuesday evening. City officials say they wanted to continue reaching out to the community and bring people together. The community is still in mourning, and now they say being together, supporting one another is...
KTVU FOX 2
SF Police Chief and San Jose POA President discuss national policing standards after Memphis Police officers' beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis police fire two more officers, bringing total to seven officers dismissed, following the beating of Tyre Nichols during an alleged traffic stop. San Francisco's police chief and police unions in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Hawaii are among law enforcement members calling for national standards in policing and training.
KTVU FOX 2
Hundreds protest in Oakland over beating death of Tyre Nichols
OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds marched through the streets of Oakland on Sunday chanting, demanding justice, and protesting the beating and death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers. "I am upset. Pissed off. Why do you need to tell me to be peaceful?" said activist Toni McNeil.
KTVU FOX 2
Reports of fire at Martinez refinery
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a fire at a refinery in Martinez. Contra Costa Health service said there were several reports of a fire at Martinez Refining Company with light smoke coming from the area. The refinery said in a Facebook post that on-site firefighters...
KTVU FOX 2
Child transported to hospital after report of mountain lion attack in San Mateo County
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A child was transported to a hospital Tuesday after a report of a mountain lion attack in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff's officials say. The sheriff's department shared on social media that they were dispatched to the report of an attack on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creed Road. Officials did not disclose the age of the child, but in an update said they are expected to survive and are suffering from puncture wounds.
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco found dead
SAN FRANCISCO - An 18-year-old reported missing in San Francisco was found dead in the city's Bayview District, according to police. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen on Jan. 6 at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street. On Jan. 23 Maltzman was found dead in the Bayview.
KTVU FOX 2
Jennifer Seibel Newsom partners with Stanford to bring diversity to corporate boardrooms
California's first partner Jennifer Seibel Newsom appeared at Stanford on Tuesday for a fireside chat. The two have partnered on a new venture to bring more diversity to corporate boardrooms.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Even though Samuel Torres' body has never been found, San Jose police announced on Tuesday that his alleged killer has been arrested in connection to his shooting death by Coyote Creek nearly two years ago. Torres had been missing since July 4, 2021. Investigators said that...
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap concerns homeless and advocates in South Bay
Santa Clara County emergency officials say warming centers will be available until 9 p.m. at various locations. Still, homeless advocates are concerned that won’t be enough. LaMonica Peters reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freezing temperatures concern homeless and advocates
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freezing temperatures are expected across the Bay Area with overnight lows expected to drop into the low 30s. "For me, it gets really cold after 1 o’clock in the morning," said Jonathan, who is unhoused. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch starting...
KTVU FOX 2
Floats under construction for San Francisco's Lunar New Year celebration
SAN FRANCISCO - As we enter the year of the rabbit, a crew of artists are hard at work making sure the parade is a dizzying display for the eyes. KTVU can now take everyone behind the scenes at the final preparations for the Lunar New Year festival and parade.
Comments / 0