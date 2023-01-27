Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE ANGLE WAS AWESOME, GREAT STORIES VS. GREAT MATCHES, RUNNING LONG AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I wanted to get your thoughts on a couple things... How amazingly great was the storyline build with The Bloodline and Sami! It just proves that when there is great build up and story telling, the pay off is insanely great. Nowadays with the instant gratification, it's refreshing to see something be given time to build and we saw the payoff at the Rumble! I don't recall anything being nearly as this good in several years.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY ON WHEN HE WAS CLEARED, ROMAN ON WINNING AGAIN, NEW POST RUMBLE MERCH AND MORE
Roman Reigns posted the following on tiktok following last night's Royal Rumble:. WWE Shop has a new Booker T-shirt. Also, WWE has released a ton of Cody Rhodes merchandise, including new T-shirts, jackets, etc. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes gives his reaction to Ariel Helwani | "I was only cleared...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE COULD GO EITHER WAY, AEW ONLY HAS SO MUCH CONTROL, LEARNING PROMOS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Given that over the past two decades Vince McMahon has shown an almost criminal disregard for logic and common sense and with everyone saying that selling to NBCU would be the best and most sensible choice, doesn't that pretty much ensure that's the one scenario that won't happen?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE WAS REY MYSTERIO LAST NIGHT
As we reported in the Elite section yesterday, Rey Mysterio was pulled from his scheduled signing the morning of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas just hours before it was to take place and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The word yesterday morning was that Mysterio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED RAW LINEUP
*Cody Rhodes will open the show. *Rhea Ripley will announce who she is facing at Wrestlemania 39. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MICHAEL COLE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY PAT MCAFEE'S RETURN AT THE RUMBLE, CODY'S WWE 2K23 ENTRANCE, WWE IN SAN ANTONIO AND MORE
Michael Cole appeared on today's Pat McAfee show to talk last Saturday's Royal Rumble. McAfee tweeted this clip:. Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that A & E has three WWE shows coming soon to the network soon. WWE Rivals returns on February 19 with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant. That same night, Biography returns with The NWO. Also, a new series starring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, will start a 10 week run on April 9. You can get more information by going to the website.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS APPEARING ALL THIS WEEK ON 'PICTIONARY'
WWE stars The Miz and Xavier Woods will be appearing all this week on syndicated game show Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O'Connell. We are told each will be a Celebrity Game Captain on the series, which airs Mondays to Fridays. Check your local listings for when it airs. Here in NYC, it is on FOX 5 at 1 PM Eastern.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOGAN PAUL TEASES UFC ANNOUNCEMENT, XAVIER ON 'PICTIONARY' APPEARANCE & MORE
Logan Paul, who returned to WWE over the weekend at The Royal Rumble, is teasing a UFC announcement, possibly about him competing in MMA is coming tomorrow:. Xavier Woods commented on appearing on Pictionary this week:. WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez paid tribute to Natalya:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROYAL RUMBLE AND EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS
Roman Reigns wants Sami Zayn attached to his hip: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlights. Brock Lesnar goes berserk after being eliminated by Bobby Lashley: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlight.. Edge makes his triumphant return and wipes out The Judgment Day: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlights. Logan Paul's epic Royal Rumble...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center:. *The fallout of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Locally advertised for the taping is Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE WRESTLEMANIA 39 DOUBLE MAIN EVENT IS...
The main events of Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles, CA this April are:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BAUTISTA ON TONIGHT SHOW, MCW ANNIVERSARY SHOW, CHRIS MASTERS VIRTUAL SIGNING & MORE
Dave Bautista will be on tonight's edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new film A Knock at the Cabin. TMart Promotions' will have a live, interactive signing with Chris Masters this Friday:. MCW will hold their anniversary show this Friday in Joppa, Maryland. They issued...
Pro Wrestling Insider
INJURY AT WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Producer Ken "Dykstra" Doane suffered an injury at the WWE Royal Rumble, PWInsider.com has confirmed. During Judgment Day's brawl with Edge in the aisle, Doane was among those who ran out to break the melee up. At some point, Doane suffered a leg injury, which one source feared may...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER MAKES WWE HISTORY, BOOKER & MCAFEE TALK ROYAL RUMBLE RETURNS
GUNTHER has now cracked into the top 10 of longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions in WWE history. He has now been Intercontinental Champion 235 days. He just surpassed Pat Patterson and his initial reign as champion, as well as Cody Rhodes 2011 reign of 233 days. The next hurdle that he will likely cross is Shelton Benjamin 2004-2005 reign of 244 days. Next would be The Rock at 264 days.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHEN SOMEONE BEATS ROMAN, MONEY LEFT ON THE TABLE, REPORT FACTS NOT RUMORS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Why hasn’t PWInsider reported that The Rock will be at WrestleMania?. Simple, there is nothing to report yet. All that’s out there, and has been out there, are rumors and speculation. The only people “reporting” that Rock will wrestle at Mania are the same hacks that “reported” the sale of WWE to Saudi Arabia was a done deal. We don’t do that here.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATES ON WOW, DARK SIDE OF THE RING & MORE WRESTLING CONTENT ON REELZ
We haven't heard much on this, but apparently there were WOW - Women of Wrestling tryouts in Los Angeles today so they are casting new performers for future episodes of the weekly, syndicated series. Dark Side of the Ring, as we have noted, have been filming for the fourth season...
