Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
JD McDonagh – Irish Ace (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MOMENT THAT SHOCKED EVERYONE IN WWE LAST NIGHT
Pat McAfee's return to WWE was a legitimate surprise to just about everyone inside the company, PWInsider.com has learned. It was kept very close to the vest in order to prevent it from leaking out. We are told that not even the majority of the company's production team was clued...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PEACOCK, WHICH HOUSES WWE NETWORK IN UNITED STATES, ENDS FREE SUBSCRIPTION TIER
Comcast's streaming service Peacock, which houses live WWE events and the WWE Network content exclusively here in the United States, has ended its free subscription for those who just want to watch select ad-supported content without paying. Those who are already subscribed currently will continue to be able to utilize...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ENDS NJPW STRONG AS STANDALONE SERIES, UNITED STATES EVENTS REBRANDED AS 'STRONG LIVE'
Since its inception during the COVID pandemic in 2020, NJPW STRONG has seen the best rising stars in the US compete with familiar names from the Japanese stage and beyond. Monthly tapings have seen passionate fans witness great action live, with matches from those tapings being distributed every week on NJPW World and FITE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF KOTA IBUSHI
With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW IMPACT SIGNING, WHAT'S UP WITH TASHA STEELZ, NEW JAPAN-IMPACT AND MORE
Dirty Dango, the former Fandango, has officially signed with Impact Wrestling, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz has requested time off from Impact Wrestling, which is why she walked off from Savannah Evans on TV last week. She did not work the Orlando tapings, so she won't be on the next 4 weeks of TV at the least. Steelz recently signed a new multi-year deal with the company. We haven't heard a timetable on a planned return.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY & GRAYSON ON THE BUMP, KEVIN PATRICK TALKS MLS GIG AND MORE
Grayson Waller and Cody Rhodes will be on tomorrow's episode of The Bump. GameRant.com featured a breakdown of what's coming in each edition of the WWE 2K23 video game. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0