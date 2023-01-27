Dirty Dango, the former Fandango, has officially signed with Impact Wrestling, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz has requested time off from Impact Wrestling, which is why she walked off from Savannah Evans on TV last week. She did not work the Orlando tapings, so she won't be on the next 4 weeks of TV at the least. Steelz recently signed a new multi-year deal with the company. We haven't heard a timetable on a planned return.

20 HOURS AGO