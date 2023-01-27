HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who allegedly passed away after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Kevin Smith was taken to the jail’s clinic where he was seen by a Harris Health medical staff at 10:40 a.m. Shortly after, Smith was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:25 a.m.

