2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting of man at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured back in November, according to Houston police. Ladedas Blackshear, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and 24-year-old Anthony Moss has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Both men are currently wanted and are not in custody.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

23-year-old man dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in Harris County jail, deputies say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who allegedly passed away after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Kevin Smith was taken to the jail’s clinic where he was seen by a Harris Health medical staff at 10:40 a.m. Shortly after, Smith was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:25 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
CONROE, TX

