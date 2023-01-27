Read full article on original website
Related
Man wanted for allegedly strangling and shooting girlfriend in the head during fight, Pct. 4 says
The woman said a cheating accusation ensued in a fight that escalated into a shooting. She said he told her it was an accident before dropping her off at the hospital, records state.
Suspect who fatally shot man in ‘love triangle’ charged with murder, police say
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man to in north Houston last week has been identified and charged. Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, has since been charged with murder. On Jan. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a game room located in the...
Have you seen him? Suspect wanted in fatal September shooting of man at SW Houston hotel, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston in September. Aaron Joseph Bruno, 25, is charged with the murder of Derek Davis, 25, and unlawful carrying of a weapon...
Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Investigators...
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
19-year-old arrested after allegedly using cell phone to try to record men using bathroom at Galleria mall, HPD says
HOUSTON – There’s a certain level of privacy that’s to be expected when using the restroom, even at public shopping centers. Ninteen-year-old Thomas James Parison is behind bars after Houston police say he violated that safe space and tried to record other men using the bathroom at the Galleria mall.
Fight between couple ends with deadly shooting at N. Harris Co. apartments, deputies say
At this point -- investigators are working to figure out who actually pulled the trigger. The woman had several injuries that indicated she was involved in a fight, deputies said.
2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting of man at apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured back in November, according to Houston police. Ladedas Blackshear, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and 24-year-old Anthony Moss has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Both men are currently wanted and are not in custody.
24-year-old suspect arrested, charged after killing man during robbery in Houston’s Third Ward
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he killed another man during a robbery in June of last year. Jamarcus Williams Edwards has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 55-year-old Rene Garcia to death. On June 29, 2022, Houston police responded...
Man holds gun to store clerk's head during robbery, police say
HOUSTON — A man was caught on surveillance video using a gun to force a store clerk to open a cash register in southeast Houston. It happened on Dec. 26, at a convenience store at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Hull Street. Police said the robber walked into...
Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO units responded to an incident in the...
Man told Memorial police his roommate was suicidal moments before being run over by him, police say
The 76-year-old man had initially called police to tell them his roommate was suicidal, authorities said. When officers arrived, that's when the suspect allegedly ran the man over.
Suspect charged with murder after fatally shooting man, injuring another during argument at convenience store in SE Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after being accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting on Jan. 9 in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Joshua Toliver, 30, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon...
4 men in jail after Texas DPS, HPD bust drug lab at car rental business in northwest Houston
The raid was at a business advertising as Houston's premier slingshot and exotic vehicle rental experience. "It was disguised as a business, but when it's closed seven days out of the week...," a neighbor said.
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Surveillance video shows store owner stopping serial robbery suspects in the Heights
After being robbed by the same suspects back-to-back, the store owner told Eyewitness News he had enough and shoved them out the door. But they put up a fight.
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
23-year-old man dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in Harris County jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who allegedly passed away after suffering a medical emergency in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Kevin Smith was taken to the jail’s clinic where he was seen by a Harris Health medical staff at 10:40 a.m. Shortly after, Smith was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:25 a.m.
Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
‘It’s just been one big nightmare’: Mom of Galveston teen wrongfully accused of murder speaks out
GALVESTON, Texas – A spokesperson for the City of Galveston says they are expecting a lawsuit to be filed against the city and or the police department after officers executed a botched search warrant. “During the search, officers determined the suspect was not located in the residence,” the spokesperson...
