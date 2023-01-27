Read full article on original website
Fargo man accused of striking person clearing snow
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Surveillance video helped lead to the arrest of a Fargo man in connection to an assault last week. The victim was struck by a blunt object while clearing snow from an alley behind an apartment building on the city’s south side. Security footage of the...
Fargo Police searching for man attempting to scam businesses in area
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. The department says 21-year-old Andrew Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5’11”, and weighs 150 pounds. He has been known to enter a business, sometimes identifying himself as a 17-year-old named “Matthias Huglen”, and claims he was just robbed outside the establishment and would like to know where the security cameras are located.
Fargo Police Chief speaks on Tyre Nichols’ death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more Memphis officers were disciplined and three EMT’s were fired for their involvement in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Today, the Nichols’ family was expected to speak on the need for more police discipline. But how has the body cam...
Accused Medenwald killer was on supervised release in Minnesota for drug crimes
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Breckenridge, Minn. man who has been charged with a murder that occurred outside a Wahpeton hockey arena on January 16 was on supervised release in Minnesota for a 2020 drug felony at the time of the shooting. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger was sentenced to seven...
DUI Driver Tries To Escape From Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man involved in a drunk driving crash tries to escape from authorities at the hospital. Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Alan Walker crashed head-on into a vehicle on Cass County 81 near Hickson around 1 a.m. He fled to his house in rural Clay...
Hornbacher’s in Osgood briefly evacuated after small fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hornbacher’s grocery store in Osgood (Fargo) was briefly evacuated, after a small fire, Tuesday evening. A Fargo fire official says they believe it was a related to a fryer. No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly knocked down. They say...
Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
New Clay County Resource Recovery Center set to open
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The new Clay County Resource Recovery Center is set to open on February 6. The new facility will replace the Moorhead Transfer Station, the Clay County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Clay County Electronics Recycling Facility, in Moorhead. Officials say combining the services...
New restaurant partner announced at Rose Creek
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rose Creek Public Golf Course has a new restaurant partner just in time for the 2023 golf season. At a special board meeting on January 30, the Fargo Park District Board of Commissioners approved a lease for a partnership with Andy Skatvold of 99 Bottles and Kjerbeersten, LLC for food and beverage services.
Kiosk for legal self-help available at Downtown Main Library
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new legal kiosk is available at the downtown Main Library. It is part of a partnership between the Legal Services of North Dakota and the Fargo Public Library. The kiosk will give residents free access to legal education, resources, and information in North...
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people packed up the final boxes out of their south Fargo apartments today after getting a notice at the beginning of this month stating their property management group was ending their month-to-month leases, and they had until January 31 to get out. Cathie...
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
NDSU architecture students working with Minot leaders for downtown design project
MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University architecture students have met with Minot, ND, leaders to kick-off downtown design project. 16 students met with the Minot Area Chamber EDC to come up with a new concept of what downtown Minot would look like. “Not every architecture student...
Volunteer with VNL at Feed My Starving Children FargoPack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Volunteers across the area are turning hunger into hope by packing food for the organization Feed My Starving Children. The FargoPack MobilePack event is happening at Scheels Arena February 1 through February 4. Valley News Live will have a team there packing meals on Wednesday, February 1 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers are debating a bill for affordable insulin. Senate Bill 2140 would price cap the medicine and lower the prices. “Even sometimes thinking about food my blood sugar raises,” said 20-year-old Danika Johnson, who has Type I diabetes. “I’m with my parents insurance but I know one day that won’t be a thing so it’s scary to think these things that are happening now with them could be me one day.”
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rap star is coming to Scheels Arena in Fargo. Lil Wayne will bring his ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’ to Fargo on April 6, 2023. Presale tickets for the concert go up on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The local...
Red Kettle Campaign finishes at 85% of Salvation Army goal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leaders from the Fargo area Salvation Army unveiled the final results of their annual Christmas fundraising campaign finished at nearly 85% of its $1 million goal, for the three months ending December 31st. Much of the shortfall comes from the iconic red kettles not reaching their budget targets.
City of Moorhead launches new Citizens Government Academy
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is launching its first Citizens Government Academy geared towards giving residents more opportunities for civic engagement and education within the community. The seven-week program will explore how the municipal government functions including operations and policy making. Every week attendees will...
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
