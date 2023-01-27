ITHACA, N.Y.—The economic news in Tompkins County hasn’t been very good lately. Among recent headlines have been the announced closings of retail establishments like Bed, Bath & Beyond, the Regal Cinema, the Lansing Market, even the Burger King at East Hill Plaza. Biggest and perhaps the most ominous of all is the layoff of what will likely be hundreds of workers at the BorgWarner facility in the Town of Lansing.

