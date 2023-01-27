ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants. Nancy Cupps...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
fox56news.com

Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area

(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill

Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Why gas prices could still be on the rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the start of 2023, the city of Lexington has seen a slight increase in gas prices. AAA Bluegrass Public Affairs Manager, Lori Weaver Hawkins, said that a big part of this is due to China’s economy reopening after being on COVID-19 lockdown. “China is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats started January in poor fashion. After narrowly defeating LSU at home, they suffered back-to-back embarrassing losses to Alabama and South Carolina. However, the team regrouped and started a four-game winning streak before losing to Kansas this past Saturday. Given Kentucky’s impressive and quick turnaround, there is still...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way. Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY

