Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WKYT 27
Issues continue for residents at Veridian Apartments
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at the Veridian Apartments in Lexington have been speaking out about issues for weeks. The challenges started during December’s deep freeze. Many units saw severe damage, ten were condemned. The complex has now filed more than a dozen eviction cases against tenants. Nancy Cupps...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
fox56news.com
Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area
(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
fox56news.com
Lexington high school student-athletes petition to hire track & field staff back
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s Bryan Station High School has suddenly fired its track & field coaching staff, leaving parents and student-athletes wondering what’s next. The terminations happened within the last week and right in the middle of track & field’s indoor season. Parents, speaking...
Wave 3
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A century ago, booze was illegal, and agents hired to enforce prohibition often had little to no training. Alcohol laws have changed since then, but relics of prohibition live on. The WAVE Troubleshooters found a Kentucky law on the books since the early 1940s gives certain...
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
fox56news.com
Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings from district
The food service director for an impoverished south suburban school district is accused of stealing $1.5M worth of food – mainly chicken wings – according to court documents reviewed by WGN Investigates. Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M …. The food service director for an impoverished south...
wvxu.org
Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
WKYT 27
Why gas prices could still be on the rise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the start of 2023, the city of Lexington has seen a slight increase in gas prices. AAA Bluegrass Public Affairs Manager, Lori Weaver Hawkins, said that a big part of this is due to China’s economy reopening after being on COVID-19 lockdown. “China is...
Yahoo Sports
Kentucky Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Kentucky football schedule 2023: Who do the Wildcats miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wildcats miss from the SEC slate?. Kentucky gets Alabama. It’s at least a home game, but it has to play the...
WKYT 27
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
The Kentucky Wildcats started January in poor fashion. After narrowly defeating LSU at home, they suffered back-to-back embarrassing losses to Alabama and South Carolina. However, the team regrouped and started a four-game winning streak before losing to Kansas this past Saturday. Given Kentucky’s impressive and quick turnaround, there is still...
WKYT 27
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
43-year-old man dies in Estill County home invasion
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate Sunday morning incident on Stanton Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Stanton Way. Shortly before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, police responded to the Quality Inn hotel in the 1900 block of Stanton Way for a report of a shooting at that location. Upon arrival, police say that they found a male victim, who had suffered a minor injury to his head. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
