WHERE WAS REY MYSTERIO LAST NIGHT
As we reported in the Elite section yesterday, Rey Mysterio was pulled from his scheduled signing the morning of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas just hours before it was to take place and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The word yesterday morning was that Mysterio...
CODY ON WHEN HE WAS CLEARED, ROMAN ON WINNING AGAIN, NEW POST RUMBLE MERCH AND MORE
Roman Reigns posted the following on tiktok following last night's Royal Rumble:. WWE Shop has a new Booker T-shirt. Also, WWE has released a ton of Cody Rhodes merchandise, including new T-shirts, jackets, etc. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes gives his reaction to Ariel Helwani | "I was only cleared...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
UPDATED RAW LINEUP
*Cody Rhodes will open the show. *Rhea Ripley will announce who she is facing at Wrestlemania 39. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Qualifying match to enter the Elimination Chamber: Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano.
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) They lock up and Blake backs Keita into the corner and they push each other. They lock up and go around the ring. Blake with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Keita pushes Blake and Balek pushes back. Keita with a forearm and Blake with a side head lock. Keita with a hammer lock and Blake with a reversal. Keita with a back elbow. Keita with a kick and Blake with punches and forearms. Keita with a kick and Blake with a kick to the knee to take Keita down and Blake with a drop kick. Keita goes to the floor and Blake with a suicide dive.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Samoa Joe is on The Sessions with Renee Paquette today. Joe discusses finding a good work-life balance, finding calm in his older age, his family help to get him ready for professional wrestling, what drew him to professional wrestling, Polynesian connection in pro wrestling, advice to young wrestlers, what he hopes to achieve in what's left of his career, voice over work and more.
NIA JAX RETURNS TO WWE
Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax returned tonight in WWE's Women's Royal Rumble Match tonight. We had reported earlier this week that there was a belief she would be in the Rumble in the Elite section and confirmed earlier today she was in San Antonio. Jax signed with the...
JAKE ROBERTS TALKS, LIV MORGAN DISCUSSES HER WWE RUN AND MORE
Jake Roberts appeared on Radio MIsfits, discussing traveling with the snake, how Ricky Steamboat saved him from his snake,his podcast, his new movie Out of Exile, dealing with sobriety, and more for their Minutia Men Celebrity Interview at this link. Thanks to Richard Trionfo. The night Evolution won all the...
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact+ is now streaming the Best of Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) for free, playing off her appearance on last week's Impact on AXS TV episode. Impact has already released a Rebellion 2023 T-shirt at ShopImpact.com. Scheduled for Thurday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The...
WWE RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center:. *The fallout of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Locally advertised for the taping is Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory.
VIDEO: NWA STARS ON NBC KNOXVILLE AFFILIATE TALKING UP TOMORROW'S LIVE POWERRR
NWA stars Kenzie Paige, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, AJ Cazana as well as Joe Cazana all appeared this morning on WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville, TN to promote tomorrow's live NWA Powerrr broadcast from Knoxville:. There are some tickets left for tomorrow's taping at www.NWATix.com.
HHH ON THE ROCK, CODY AND RHEA ON THEIR WINS & MORE: WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PRESS CONFERENCE COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's Royal Rumble post-show press conference. The first guest was Rhea Ripley. She was asked about her knee. She said it dislocated for a moment and then went back in. She said that she has issues with her knees but her knee is good. She said she can smell blood in her nose.
HOW WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING WILL CROWN NEW CHAMPION, LINEUP FOR THIS WEEKEND
WOW announced over the weekend on their latest TV episode that the vacant WOW Championship will be decided in the promotion's first-ever Gauntlet Match, which will be held in the weeks ahead. This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *Holly Swag and Big Rig Betty vs....
SECOND ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH ANNOUNCED
There will be a second Elimination Chamber match on 2/18 in Montreal to determine Bianca Belair's challenger at Wrestlemania 39. Confirmed as competing in the bout are Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Next week on Raw will feature a Fatal Four Way with Mia Yim vs. Piper...
THE WRESTLEMANIA 39 DOUBLE MAIN EVENT IS...
The main events of Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles, CA this April are:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.
WWE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ROYAL RUMBLE PERFORMANCE
WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend, PWInsider.com can confirm. PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are "extremely thrilled" with the event's viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year's live Rumble viewership in great numbers.
VINCE COULD GO EITHER WAY, AEW ONLY HAS SO MUCH CONTROL, LEARNING PROMOS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Given that over the past two decades Vince McMahon has shown an almost criminal disregard for logic and common sense and with everyone saying that selling to NBCU would be the best and most sensible choice, doesn't that pretty much ensure that's the one scenario that won't happen?
NXT STAR AT RAW, SMACKDOWN STAR AS WELL
As we reported in the Elite section earlier today, WWE NXT star Damon Kemp is at tonight's Raw taping, likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Smackdown's Mansoor is also backstage at Raw.
WHAT WILL KICK OFF RAW...
Cody Rhodes is at Raw taping and as we reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, will be on the Raw brand going forward. WWE announced this afternoon Rhodes will kick off tonight's USA Network broadcast.
