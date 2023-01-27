Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) They lock up and Blake backs Keita into the corner and they push each other. They lock up and go around the ring. Blake with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Keita pushes Blake and Balek pushes back. Keita with a forearm and Blake with a side head lock. Keita with a hammer lock and Blake with a reversal. Keita with a back elbow. Keita with a kick and Blake with punches and forearms. Keita with a kick and Blake with a kick to the knee to take Keita down and Blake with a drop kick. Keita goes to the floor and Blake with a suicide dive.

2 DAYS AGO