Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
State orders petroleum waste site secured and stabilized immediately
St. Clair Co. — New developments in an ABC3340 News I-Team investigation. Days after our exclusive reports exposed hazardous materials at Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, state regulators ordered the property secured and stabilized. The Notice of Violation letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is addressed...
ABC 33/40 News
Questions remain about who will clean up closed petroleum waste facility in St Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — ABC3340's I-Team continues to follow developments surrounding a closed petroleum waste facility in St. Clair County. It could hold tens of thousands of gallons of hazardous chemicals. There are concerns Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, Inc. could catch fire or have a catastrophic leak.
ABC 33/40 News
Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release
Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3:00 p.m . Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
ABC 33/40 News
80 Alabama inmates released under mandatory supervision after new law goes into effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — About 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors in accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Corrections released the inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons...
ABC 33/40 News
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama| Distinguished Young Woman 2023: Shelby County | 1.31.2023
City, AP State – On Saturday, Jan 21st, Carrington Hodge of Helena, AL, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama for 2023 and awarded cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in Montgomery, AL. Hodge was one of 42 high school senior girls...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Scattered light rain through tomorrow, soaking rain Thursday
RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling in the vicinity of a cold front over the northwest corner of Alabama early this morning; the rest of the state is cloudy. We note a dense fog advisory is in effect for much of East and South Alabama, where visibility is very restricted. Today...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Wet week for Alabama
RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling early this morning across parts of Southeast Alabama, but that rain will end soon, and a decent part of the day ahead will be dry. Clouds will linger however, and we will see a big temperature spread with highs ranging from the 50s over North Alabama to the 70s near the coast. Any showers tonight should be few and far between.
Comments / 0