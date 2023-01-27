ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC 33/40 News

State orders petroleum waste site secured and stabilized immediately

St. Clair Co. — New developments in an ABC3340 News I-Team investigation. Days after our exclusive reports exposed hazardous materials at Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, state regulators ordered the property secured and stabilized. The Notice of Violation letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is addressed...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release

Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3:00 p.m . Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Talk of Alabama| Distinguished Young Woman 2023: Shelby County | 1.31.2023

City, AP State – On Saturday, Jan 21st, Carrington Hodge of Helena, AL, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama for 2023 and awarded cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in Montgomery, AL. Hodge was one of 42 high school senior girls...
HELENA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Wet week for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling early this morning across parts of Southeast Alabama, but that rain will end soon, and a decent part of the day ahead will be dry. Clouds will linger however, and we will see a big temperature spread with highs ranging from the 50s over North Alabama to the 70s near the coast. Any showers tonight should be few and far between.
ALABAMA STATE

