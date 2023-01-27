Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 01:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow. West winds gusting 40 to 60 mph. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. Strong crosswinds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of I-90 near Big Timber and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and Judith Gap. The risk of blowing snow will decrease as temperatures warm to the 30s this afternoon.
Comments / 0