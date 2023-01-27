ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets sign Jeff McNeil, National League batting champion to an extension, per reports

By Andrew Tredinnick, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago

The New York Mets may not be bringing on Carlos Correa, but the future of the infield was further secured Friday afternoon.

According to multiple reports , Jeff McNeil and the Mets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $50 million. There is also a fifth-year option included in the deal.

The 30-year-old second baseman has established himself as one of the premier contact hitters in the game. He won the National League batting title last season with a .326 average, joining Jose Reyes as the only Mets players to notch the honor.

During the 2022 season, McNeil also secured his second All-Star selection. The California native finished with nine home runs, 62 RBI, 73 runs and an OPS of .836. His versatility proved crucial for the Mets last season as he played 47 games in the outfield to spell Starling Marte and Mark Canha.

In five MLB seasons in Queens, McNeil has hit for .307 with 46 homers and 214 RBIs.

