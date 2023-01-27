It’s been a few years since Ford announced its decision to discontinue all of its sedans in the U.S., leaving the Ford Mustang as its only “car” on sale in that particular part of the world. This move wasn’t made without considerable controversy – in fact, many Blue Oval fans still lament the decision – but it was also one made with an eye toward trends. With sedan sales declining in the U.S. for years now, Ford simply exited a segment that was not only losing steam, but also one that may no longer exist at some point in the future. Instead, FoMoCo simply chose to instead invest its resources in growing segments like crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, and is even shrinking its European passenger car lineup – a move that mega-popular YouTuber Doug DeMuro has defended in a new video.

