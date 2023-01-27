Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Seatbelt Buckle Vibration Capability
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a seatbelt buckle vibration capability, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 20th, 2021, published on January 26th, 2023, and assigned serial number 0027717. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a few patents that explore...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Raptor R Rival Will Not Come From GM
Ford and its cross-town rival, General Motors, have been doing battle for over a century now, and as such, are constantly working to not only one-up each other, but also – in some cases – copy the other’s proverbial homework. Some recent examples of this include the Ford F-150 Lightning fighting Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, while GM is also benchmarking the Ford Maverick (for a possible all-electric rival) and reportedly considering a Hummer-based Ford Ranger competitor. However, there are some spaces where GM has refused to compete with Ford, forgoing a proper Ford Bronco rival and a direct Ford F-150 Raptor competitor, and that also appears to be the case with the V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Sales Near Bottom Of Segment For Q4 2022
BRONCO SPORT -27.42% 19,571 26,965 -7.97% 99,547 108,169. In Canada, Ford Bronco Sport deliveries totaled 2,263 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 56 percent compared to 5,151 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Bronco Sport sales increased about 8 percent to 11,958 units.
fordauthority.com
New Ford Transmission Shift Cable Bushing Lawsuit Filed
A few recalls centered around faulty Ford transmission shift cable bushings have been issued over the past few years, including separate ones for the 2013-2016 Ford Fusion and 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect. In affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach, which could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says Fleet EV Buyers Very Different Than Retail
Ford is investing big in electrification, but those efforts aren’t just limited to the retail side of the business – rather, The Blue Oval also has high hopes for converting commercial customers to electric vehicles. However, as one might imagine, there are some key, distinct differences between retail customers and prospective fleet EV buyers, as Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis outlined at the recent Evercore Utility Conference.
fordauthority.com
Ford Executives Willing To Discuss European Job Cuts
Ford CEO Jim Farley has been very open about the fact that he believes The Blue Oval is overstaffed in a number of areas, and the automaker has since laid off 3,000 white collar workers as it works to streamline its operations and boost profitability. However, the forthcoming shift to electrification in Europe is also set to prompt many more job cuts, as Ford Authority recently reported – specifically, at the Cologne Assembly plant in Germany, which is being converted to the Cologne Electrification Center for the production of all-electric vehicles. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty – and controversy surrounding these upcoming cuts, however, but it seems as if Ford executives are at least willing to discuss that matter with union representatives, according to Reuters.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Owners Were Less Likely To Defect To Tesla Last Fall
Ford has been gaining market share in the all-electric vehicle segment at a rapid rate over the past year or so, taking away sales from its main rival – Tesla, which has seen its share decline over that same time frame. In fact, Ford became the second-largest seller of EVs in 2022, outperforming every other rival, even though it still trails Tesla by a significant margin. However, while quite a few Tesla owners have defected to other makes in recent months, that hasn’t historically been the case with Ford or Lincoln owners – and that trend continued this past fall, according to new data from S&P Global Mobility.
fordauthority.com
Doug DeMuro Says Ford Was Right To Kill Off Its Cars: Video
It’s been a few years since Ford announced its decision to discontinue all of its sedans in the U.S., leaving the Ford Mustang as its only “car” on sale in that particular part of the world. This move wasn’t made without considerable controversy – in fact, many Blue Oval fans still lament the decision – but it was also one made with an eye toward trends. With sedan sales declining in the U.S. for years now, Ford simply exited a segment that was not only losing steam, but also one that may no longer exist at some point in the future. Instead, FoMoCo simply chose to instead invest its resources in growing segments like crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, and is even shrinking its European passenger car lineup – a move that mega-popular YouTuber Doug DeMuro has defended in a new video.
fordauthority.com
Ford Part Of 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
Ford has long strived to provide an inclusive workplace for its employees, most recently amending its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral job titles back in July 2021. This – along with promoting gender diversity in its executive ranks, expanding its parental leave policy, promoting LGBTQ equality, and celebrating and recognizing the role minorities have played in its success – has also now helped earn the automaker recognition in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the fifth consecutive year that The Blue Oval has appeared on that particular list.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Sales Soar 77 Percent During Q4 2022
Ford Maverick sales increased in the United States, Brazil and Argentina while decreasing in Canada and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Maverick deliveries totaled 22,568 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 77 percent compared to 12,752 units sold in Q4 2021.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Dealers Get Reprieve From EV Charging Requirement
Ford’s new Model e Certified program for dealers has been the subject of much controversy over the past few months, with a few stipulations prompting a handful of dealerships to protest and even take legal action against the automaker. Regardless, the majority of Blue Oval dealers chose to opt into one of the two available tiers – most in the higher, Model e Certified Elite program – and after some negotiations, the automaker also changed some of the program’s requirements, as Ford Authority reported yesterday. Now, Lincoln dealers are getting their own update as well, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Certification Requirements Altered For Some Dealers
The new Ford EV certification program for dealers has attracted its fair share of backlash since being announced a few months ago, with those entities raising questions over a small handful of stipulations such as a cap on the number of EVs lower-tier dealers can sell, as well as large required investments to install public fast chargers. Regardless, the majority of U.S. dealers signed up for the Ford EV certification plan – most of them opting for the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite status – and actual costs have thus far been lower than most expected. As Ford Authority reported last week, The Blue Oval has been meeting with dealers that aren’t quite as enthused about some terms of the Model e Certified program and mentioned that changes may be coming, and now, they have, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Charging Partner EA Announces Network Expansion Deal
Electrify America – a third party EV charging company – has been expanding its reach tremendously over the past few years, offering plug and play features and complimentary charging to Blue Oval EV owners, as well as launching a new charger naming scheme designed to make identifying different types of units a bit easier. Regardless, EV charging infrastructure – in general – has a long ways to go before it reaches satisfactory levels, and that’s precisely why the Ford EV charging partner has announced a new network expansion deal that aims to do precisely that.
fordauthority.com
European Ford Plants Also Getting Worker Experience Upgrades
Ford’s European business is in a state of major flux as the automaker works to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup in that region to EVs by 2030, a monumental shift that will result in, at the very least, some job losses due to the fact that electric vehicles are less labor-intensive to produce. Regardless, European Ford plants have also been the subject of some major investments as some are retooled for the production of EVs, though some of that money is also being used to enhance the worker experience at those facilities.
fordauthority.com
Michigan Working Hard To Get Ford EV Battery Plant: Report
FoMoCo and Chinese EV battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) have been looking for a location to build a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico for months now, a search that previously included the state of Virginia. However, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a $3.5 billion dollar facility that was reportedly set to employ around 2,500 people. That decision drew criticism from Youngkin’s Democratic counterparts – chiefly, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been clear that her state is more than willing to play host to that future Ford EV battery plant. In fact, according to Crain’s Detroit Business, Michigan is “aggressively pursuing” that possibility.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Right Hand Drive Prototype Spotted Testing
The Ford Mustang launched in Europe in right-hand drive configuration for the first time in conjunction with the arrival of the S550 generation in 2015, and it hasn’t looked back since, though customers in that region showed a strong preference for the GT and its naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine, prompting FoMoCo to drop the EcoBoost model some time ago. Thus, it came as no surprise when the automaker announced that it would be selling the all-new S650 Ford Mustang in Europe later this year. Now, Ford Authority has spotted an S650 Ford Mustang prototype with right hand drive out testing.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Prices Slashed Across The Board
As it aims to significantly ramp up its EV production over the coming years, Ford has been battling various supply chain issues and skyrocketing raw materials costs that have also, in turn, prompted the automaker to raise Ford Mustang Mach-E prices multiple times over the past several months – though not everywhere. Regardless, FoMoCo plans on building 270k units of its EV crossover this year, and just as the Mach-E began stealing market share from its chief rival – the Tesla Model Y – that automaker recently slashed the prices of that particular model by a significant margin. Now, The Blue Oval has responded by also lowering 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E prices across the board.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For EV Charging Pad With Wireless Charging
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an EV charging pad with wireless charging, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 27th, 2021, published on January 31st, 2023, and assigned serial number 11565594. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of patents revolving around...
fordauthority.com
North American 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Spotted At MAP
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger launched in a number of international markets last year ahead of its arrival in the U.S. later this year for the 2024 model year. In the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of prototypes out and about, including a possible Tremor SuperCab, an extended wheelbase model, and a North American spec pickup that’s wearing absolutely zero camouflage. Now, nearly one year after its debut, the high-performance 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor has been spied by Ranger6G coming off the assembly line at the Michigan Assembly plant.
fordauthority.com
Ford Expedition Sales Outperformed By GM During Q4 2022
Ford Expedition sales increased in the United States while decreasing in Canada and Mexico during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Expedition deliveries totaled 20,400 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 15 percent compared to 17,784 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete...
Comments / 0