Leighton Township, MI

Dorr Township names top firefighter for year 2022

Congratulations to firefighterJesse Berens for being awarded the 2022 Dorr Township Fire Department Firefighter of the Year. Chief Gary Fordham (at right) said, “Jesse has spent countless hours this past year in training, taking classes to get his MFR medical license, participating in many community events, and of course running calls for service.”
