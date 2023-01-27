If you’re in search of Adderall and coming up short that’s because it’s in short supply across Montgomery. The FDA initially announced a shortage for drugs like Adderall that use Amphetamine mixed salts in October 2022– encouraging pharmacists to fill those prescriptions sparingly. But now not only is adderall nearly impossible to find in Montgomery, substitute drugs are now in short supply.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO