Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Related
alabamanews.net
Late Sheriff Joe Sedinger honored in Autauga County
Newly appointed Autauga County Sheriff Mark Harrell is honoring the late Sheriff Joe Sedinger. Sheriff Harrell made the decision this week to leave Sedinger’s name on the patrol vehicles that were purchased during Sheriff Sedinger’s tenure. In addition, all of the vehicles purchased during his time as sheriff...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Celeste Crenshaw of Hayneville
Celeste Crenshaw is pastor of Radical Anointing Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Deposit. She also founded an organization called Mind on the Mission, bringing together area pastors and leaders to help set a good example. When she’s not at church, she is singing at nursing homes, raising her...
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery in the Grips of an Adderall Shortage
If you’re in search of Adderall and coming up short that’s because it’s in short supply across Montgomery. The FDA initially announced a shortage for drugs like Adderall that use Amphetamine mixed salts in October 2022– encouraging pharmacists to fill those prescriptions sparingly. But now not only is adderall nearly impossible to find in Montgomery, substitute drugs are now in short supply.
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
alabamanews.net
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
alabamanews.net
Suspect arrested in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have arrested a Millbrook man in connection with the fatal shooting on Carter Hill Road earlier Monday. Police have charged 21-year-old Jaleel Foster with capital murder. Officers responded around 4:00 p.m. to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found...
alabamanews.net
MMI Set to Build New Math & Science Building
One of the top community colleges in the state is about to get even better. Marion Military Institute in Marion consistently ranks among the top community colleges in the state of Alabama — and the U.S. Now $35 million dollars in federal Omnibus funding is about to make the...
Comments / 0