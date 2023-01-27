Read full article on original website
Whitmer signs spending bill, allocating $240M in federal COVID-19 relief
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill Tuesday that will send federal COVID-19 relief funds across the state for business and housing programs, give $200 million to a paper mill in Escanaba and create a new water shutoff prevention fund. The supplemental spending bill got support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the Legislature. But the process tested Democrats' slim majorities in the Legislature when House Democrats waited for state Rep....
wdet.org
How the Michigan Legislature could spend its $9 billion surplus
The legislature is currently operating with extra money. Due to federal spending, Michigan has about $9 billion in its coffers and Democrats, who hold the majority, have been hashing out how to spend that money. Liberals have been prioritizing expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit, repealing the pension tax and...
wdet.org
A look at Michigan charter schools
Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
wdet.org
How state Democrats want to reform policing
While the police misconduct that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, it’s not unique to that city or state. Democratic representatives in Michigan have issued bills to reform the police on the past. Now that Democrats have a majority in the state legislature, what...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s $100M jobs program praised by White House advisor
Detroit is launching a $100 million employment scholarship fund to encourage people who have not worked for several months to re-enter the job market. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. It’s part of the city’s Jump Start program scheduled...
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
People may not realize they're eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit on 2022 returns
Hard to imagine anyone walking away from a few hundred dollars or possibly even $5,000 or more, but plenty of working people lose out each year on a valuable tax credit simply because they don't file a tax return. Many aren't required to file because their incomes are so low that they're...
Michigan Court of Appeals votes against raising the state minimum wage
On Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals unanimously voted against raising Michigan's minimum wage. The vote halted a $3 pay bump expected to take effect in February.
wvxu.org
Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026
The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
Your one-time payment up to $1,050 from the state could be coming in February
The California Franchise Tax Board just released some new information regarding the Middle Class Tax Refund which is sending out payments up to $1,050 to some qualifying residents. (source)
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
Oakland County woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
An Oakland County woman's lucky streak on a Michigan Lottery instant game culminated in a big win. The 59-year-old woman recently won $1 million on the Double Diamond game, which she had been playing frequently, according to the Michigan Lottery. "I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and...
Michigan’s low-income families could receive additional relief in this year’s tax filings
Michigan Senate Democrats are now seeking to provide immediate relief for working families after a change in their tax plan could mean more money going into in the pockets of those qualified this year. At a Tuesday, Jan. 24 Senate Housing and Humans Services committee hearing, legislators adopted a bill...
Their conspiracies flopped. Now election deniers may lead the Michigan GOP.
JACKSON, MI – In the birthplace of the Republican Party platform, the Michigan GOP is having somewhat of a midlife crisis. Republicans lost big in November, as infighting over loyalty to former President Donald Trump turned off big-money donors. But so did too much focus on “red meat issues,” the MIGOP’s chief of staff argued post-election.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
