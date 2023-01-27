ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs spending bill, allocating $240M in federal COVID-19 relief

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill Tuesday that will send federal COVID-19 relief funds across the state for business and housing programs, give $200 million to a paper mill in Escanaba and create a new water shutoff prevention fund. The supplemental spending bill got support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the Legislature. But the process tested Democrats' slim majorities in the Legislature when House Democrats waited for state Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

How the Michigan Legislature could spend its $9 billion surplus

The legislature is currently operating with extra money. Due to federal spending, Michigan has about $9 billion in its coffers and Democrats, who hold the majority, have been hashing out how to spend that money. Liberals have been prioritizing expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit, repealing the pension tax and...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

A look at Michigan charter schools

Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

How state Democrats want to reform policing

While the police misconduct that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, it’s not unique to that city or state. Democratic representatives in Michigan have issued bills to reform the police on the past. Now that Democrats have a majority in the state legislature, what...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees

Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wvxu.org

Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026

The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy