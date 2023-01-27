ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

WKRG News 5

18-year-old identified as one of the gunmen who allegedly ambushed Louisiana police; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen. The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest wanted Union Parish man for distributing meth

UPDATE (01/30/2023): On January 30, 2023, authorities confirmed that David Ray Aldridge Jr. was captured and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for the Distribution of Narcotics. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe City respond to shooting at Kingsway Apartments

Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
MONROE, LA
WAPT

13-year-old killed in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg mayor has issued a curfew in response to a fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old and wounded at least two others. The Vicksburg Daily News reported police were called to Speed and Washington streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday after someone reported shots being fired. About five minutes later, an ambulance was called to the McDonald’s on Clay Street and Mission 66, where a 13-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
VICKSBURG, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrests follows confrontation at restaurant

Ruston Police arrested a 44-year-old man for assault and battery after an incident at a local restaurant Saturday. About 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Cajun Bar & Grille on Farmerville Highway regarding the confrontation. There they found a man who said he was struck in the face with a beer bottle.
RUSTON, LA
CBS 42

Former Louisiana court clerk arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $350K in public funds

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, 46-year-old Donald Joseph Ryder was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center after an investigation concluded that he allegedly stole over $300,000 while working for the Office of Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court. Ryder, who is a former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk, was in charge of the office’s […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
WEST MONROE, LA
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Make an Arrest in Second Homicide

On January 28th, Greenville police received a call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near Alexander and Cornell. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses told them that a black male was walking when he was struck by a vehicle. Officers learned that 37-year- old Willie Green of Greenville was struck by a 2012 Buick driven by 25-year-old Ariana Jones.
GREENVILLE, MS
KNOE TV8

Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

3 Louisiana men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

