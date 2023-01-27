Read full article on original website
Financier Dale Cheney, who jumped from NYC rooftop bar, was facing criminal charges
Dale Cheney, the Connecticut financier who jumped to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar last week, was facing criminal charges when he died, according to a report. Cheney, 46, who filed for divorce from his wife days before he plunged from Bar 54 at Hyatt Centric Times Square, was hit with two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 16 after a domestic dispute at the couple’s spacious home in New Canaan, the Wilton Bulletin reported. His wife, Lauren Cheney, obtained a restraining order against her husband after the incident, during which the financier was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Saturday morning. At around 6 am, a 40-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of individuals in the area of 679 Allerton Avenue. During the dispute, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The group fled the scene heading east on Allerton Avenue. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects. The victim was transported by FDNY EMS to Jacobi Hospital with a puncture wound to his leg. He was reported to be The post Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
VA Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in Virginia who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan — who according to his obituary grew up in Alexandria — jumped from Bar 54 at the…
Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York
Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
Funeral arrangements set for Staten Island firefighter who died of cancer at 34
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Firefighter Anthony Mauro, a 34-year-old FDNY member from Staten Island who was hailed for his courage and spirit, will be laid to rest on Thursday after a battle with cancer. His passing was announced by the Uniformed Firefighters Association. Mauro, a six-year FDNY veteran who...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks
A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
The 9 Best Manhattan Rooftop Bars | Rooftop Bars in Manhattan, NY
Manhattan is the smallest but most densely populated borough of New York. The district covers the territories of Manhattan Island, Marble Hill, and several islands in the East River. Manhattan is often mistakenly thought of as a synonym for New York, and the city’s history reveals where this misconception comes...
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train
The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
Fire burns through roof of Upper East Side building
FDNY members are battling a fire that broke out at a building on the Upper East Side on Monday.
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
Missing CUNY Student: New Video Shows Moments Just Before Disappearance
New video shows the last known sighting of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor, spotted on surveillance camera in the same area where his wallet turned up more than three weeks ago. Now his family hopes the new clue will help bring their loved one home. In the video, Taylor...
Six dead, including detective, after gunbattle raged on Jersey City streets for hours
After a detective was shot and killed in a Jersey City cemetery, a raging shootout broke out Tuesday between police and two suspects about a mile away, with hundreds of rounds exchanged over two hours as a bustling neighborhood was transformed into a deadly battlefield. By the time it ended,...
Motorcyclist fatally struck from behind on Manhattan’s FDR Drive: ‘I’m half dead,’ mom says
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Manhattan’s FDR Drive was heading home from a friend’s funeral at the time, the man’s grieving mother told the Daily News on Monday. Nathaniel Knight was heading uptown on his electric motorcycle when was hit from behind near E. 55th St. by the 19-year-old driver of a 2008 Honda Civic around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The car was then rear-ended by the ...
