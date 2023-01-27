ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

New York Post

Financier Dale Cheney, who jumped from NYC rooftop bar, was facing criminal charges

Dale Cheney, the Connecticut financier who jumped to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar last week, was facing criminal charges when he died, according to a report. Cheney, 46, who filed for divorce from his wife days before he plunged from Bar 54 at Hyatt Centric Times Square, was hit with two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 16 after a domestic dispute at the couple’s spacious home in New Canaan, the Wilton Bulletin reported. His wife, Lauren Cheney, obtained a restraining order against her husband after the incident, during which the financier was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Saturday morning. At around 6 am, a 40-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of individuals in the area of 679 Allerton Avenue. During the dispute, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The group fled the scene heading east on Allerton Avenue. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects. The victim was transported by FDNY EMS to Jacobi Hospital with a puncture wound to his leg. He was reported to be The post Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
tourcounsel.com

Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York

Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
MANHASSET, NY
Hot 99.1

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks

A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
STAMFORD, CT
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Manhattan Rooftop Bars | Rooftop Bars in Manhattan, NY

Manhattan is the smallest but most densely populated borough of New York. The district covers the territories of Manhattan Island, Marble Hill, and several islands in the East River. Manhattan is often mistakenly thought of as a synonym for New York, and the city’s history reveals where this misconception comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train

The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Motorcyclist fatally struck from behind on Manhattan’s FDR Drive: ‘I’m half dead,’ mom says

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Manhattan’s FDR Drive was heading home from a friend’s funeral at the time, the man’s grieving mother told the Daily News on Monday. Nathaniel Knight was heading uptown on his electric motorcycle when was hit from behind near E. 55th St. by the 19-year-old driver of a 2008 Honda Civic around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The car was then rear-ended by the ...
MANHATTAN, NY

