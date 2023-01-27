ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD arrests man linked to string of recent San Antonio robberies

SAN ANTONIO — A 68-year-old man connected to several robberies around San Antonio in recent days was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on the south side, authorities say. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department noticed a vehicle connected to those previous robberies and began to follow it, according to SAPD Officer Nick Soliz. They observed the driver, James Kirkwood, trying to enter multiple closed businesses before he eventually held up a dollar store that was still open.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popculture

Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot by San Antonio police officers dies in custody

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man who was shot by San Antonio police officers responding to a west-side disturbance earlier this month has died. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Jose Luis Iruegas was removed from life-support on Sunday night. He was in critical condition after being shot multiple times by officers who thought he was wielding a pistol on the evening of Jan. 4.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy