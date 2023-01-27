Read full article on original website
SAPD arrests man linked to string of recent San Antonio robberies
SAN ANTONIO — A 68-year-old man connected to several robberies around San Antonio in recent days was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on the south side, authorities say. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department noticed a vehicle connected to those previous robberies and began to follow it, according to SAPD Officer Nick Soliz. They observed the driver, James Kirkwood, trying to enter multiple closed businesses before he eventually held up a dollar store that was still open.
Hospital patient steals ambulance in Medina County, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a Medina County hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect didn't...
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-10 in Kerr County
SAN ANTONIO — Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers. The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.
Man shot at Westside motel by San Antonio police has died, BCSO says
He was removed from life support.
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
Heater may to blame for fire in west-side home
SAN ANTONIO — Officials say a space heater may be to blame for a fire in a west-side home. Firefighters were called out to the 500 block of San Gabriel Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire in the backside of a single-story home. They were...
SAPD officer in hospital after being involved in accident
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a crash Monday evening on the westside. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Rd and Loop 410. An officer on the scene said that an SAPD Sergeant was...
Man shot by San Antonio police officers dies in custody
SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man who was shot by San Antonio police officers responding to a west-side disturbance earlier this month has died. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Jose Luis Iruegas was removed from life-support on Sunday night. He was in critical condition after being shot multiple times by officers who thought he was wielding a pistol on the evening of Jan. 4.
Four puppies found abandoned inside fire station dumpster
SAN ANTONIO — Four adorable puppies were found abandoned inside a dumpster at a far west-side fire station on Tuesday. The related video above was originally published January 29, 2023. Thankfully, firefighters found them when they were taking out their trash this morning, or it might have been too...
Texas Police Searching for Shooter Who Critically Injured Man After Whataburger Confrontation
Police in San Antonio are asking for the public’s help in finding a shooter who critically injured a man after a confrontation in a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. The man sped away and was shot in the back of the head, according to police. He passed out behind...
Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police. Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to...
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters met with heavy flames at vacant building west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at an empty building west of downtown just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. SAFD was called out to the 3400 block of El Paso St. for reports of a fire. When first responders arrived, they were met with...
KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns after DWI charge
Simmons was pulled over after leaving a Northside bar last week.
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
Woman hurt after man fires shot into the ground breaking up fight outside popular dancehall
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was injured after shots were fired outside of a popular northeast side dancehall early Sunday morning. Officers were called out to Cowboys Dancehall for reports of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they contacted the security guard who told them there...
DNA confirms skull found in San Antonio is woman who vanished in 2016, family says
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a Texas woman who vanished more than five years ago said DNA confirmed that a skull found near a San Antonio flea market belonged to the missing mother and grandmother. In a Facebook post, Maria Jesus Llamas’ said the skull, found near the...
