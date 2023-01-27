ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBC Connecticut

Report Shows Former Memphis Officer With CT Ties Hit Tyre Nichols With Baton

New information has been released about former Connecticut residents and Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr.'s alleged role in the beating of Tyre Nichols. A police report obtained by the New York Times said Mills, who graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2008, hit Nichols with a baton. Videos released on Memphis Police Friday appear to confirm this.
MEMPHIS, TN
Eyewitness News

Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH

Hartford man charged in 2010 cold case murder and kidnapping: DCJ

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Tuesday that a Hartford man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a Farmington man on Dec. 1, 2010. The arrest follows a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies including the Cold Case Unit of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Injured Confronting Intruder: Police

A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to police and school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case Kidnapping, Murder in Hartford

Police have arrested a man that allegedly kidnapped and killed a man in Hartford a dozen years ago. The Division of Criminal Justice said a joint investigation by several agencies resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Shawn Milner, of Hartford. Authorities said Milner allegedly kidnapping and shot Waqas "Victor" Rehman...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 120 years for cold case double killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 120 years in prison for killing a Hamden father and son in 1987, according to officials. Police found the bodies of Fred Harris, 59, and his son, 23-year-old Greg Harris, bound and with their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom. Decades later, a cold […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Community leaders link police violence against Tyre Nichols and Randy Cox

Black political and religious leaders held a press conference on Saturday to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police and linked the incident to Randy Cox’s paralyzation by New Haven Police. The gathering — held at First Calvary Baptist Church — was organized by frequent police critic...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Local Police Departments Speak Out Against Death, Treatment of Tyre Nichols

Police departments across Connecticut are condemning the actions of the ex-Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. One former Connecticut police chief saying what is shown in videos released by Memphis Police Department goes against everything law enforcement stands for. “Police officers aren’t supposed to act that....
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

‘We fear for our lives if he gets out’: Waterbury family urges parole board to keep son’s killer in prison

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board hear arguments this week to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by shooting while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukaras for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukaras was sentenced […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Conn. officials react to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are responding to the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man earlier this month following recently-released video footage. The man, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Friday, the city of Memphis released both body […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Connecticut

Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD

A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street. When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Bristol Officer Receives National Honor at Firearm Survival Summit

For the first time in nearly three months, a physically recovered Alec Iurato emerged at the National Firearms Summit in Washington D.C. to receive a prestigious award for his bravery in an ambush attack. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City

At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester police chief, city manager respond to release of Tyre Nichols video

WORCESTER — Police Chief Steven M. Sargent and City Manager Eric D. Batista both set out on social media Saturday in an effort to keep the peace in Worcester after Friday night's release of graphic police bodycam footage in Memphis, Tennessee, in the death of Tyre Nichols. Authorities released video footage Friday showing Nichols being beaten Jan. 7 by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and...
WORCESTER, MA

