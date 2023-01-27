Mission Gateway developers finally get TIF, CID approval

One month shy of a year since two New York developers returned to Mission with their fifth iteration of the Mission Gateway mixed-use master plan , the city granted its final “yes.”

The $268 million project sits along Shawnee Mission Parkway, near Roe Avenue and Johnson Drive, where little has come out of the ground since the early years of the project, announced 16 years ago.

Earlier this month, the Mission City Council approved New York-based Cameron Group LLC and GFI Development Co.’s latest tax increment financing plan and a community improvement district, first proposed in September.

At the time, Mission officials “were not positioned” to take action and pushed the proposal to November and then finally to this month’s meeting.

The vote terminates the TIF agreement from 2017 and starts the clock on the revised 20-year TIF redevelopment agreement and the 22-year community improvement district, which raised the CID sales tax rate from 1% to 2%.

