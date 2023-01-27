ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GCSC implements virtual reality program to train future officers

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEDJG_0kTrysn100

SOUTHPORT, Fla. ( WMBB )— Virtual reality isn’t just for video games anymore, it’s making its way into the classroom.

The Gulf Coast State College Law Enforcement Academy has now implemented a $90,000 virtual reality program to prepare officers for their careers.

It’s called the Apex Officer Training System.

“It’s interactive and the students are equipped with the same tools that they would have out on the road or in the corrections setting because we use it for both the law enforcement and corrections communication skills,” Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Programs Associate Director Daryl White said.

White said the goal is to strengthen the officer’s communication skills with the public.

“The program itself gives you the ability to do harm reduction conversations with people that are dealing with mental health issues or crisis situations or anything like that and we can also it also has the ability to engage in use of force if they have to,” White said.

Human trafficking charges follow I-10 traffic stop near Florida state line

The Apex system allows them to choose countless different scenarios and environments, providing the students with an immersive experience.

“So the student puts it on, there’s a backpack that has a battery and stuff, and it feeds into the virtual kind of like an Oculus or something like that and they have interactive tasers and firearms,” White said.

He hopes the VR system gives officers more confidence to handle difficult situations.

“What I’m hoping for is that we improve the student’s ability to get out into the public and become an officer, whether it’s corrections or law enforcement, that they have that confidence to be able to talk to people and to de-escalate situations,” White said.

Gulf Coast State College is the first Florida law enforcement academy to bring the VR program into its curriculum.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

GCSC opens Military and Veteran Resource Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is home to a new and improved resource center for military personnel. The new building is replacing the previous out-of-date center.  “It was next to nothing,” veteran and Gulf Coast student Malcolm Fisk said. “It was basically a computer lab with a whiteboard and it was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. teacher masters how to spread the love for learning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary School Teacher Miriam Siegal has made an impact that goes beyond the doors of her classroom. Parents, other teachers, and school administrators all reap the benefits when they cross paths with the fourth-grade teacher. She is this week’s ‘Class Act.’ “She’s a really good teacher,” Siegal’s Student […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Project Self-Sufficiency

Virtual Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention

Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with virtual sessions in English, Thursday, February 9th, 2:00 p.m. and in Spanish, Thursday, February 16th, 2:00 p.m. Both workshops are free and open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Woman sentenced to prison for trafficking drug charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people are usually in prison because they commit a crime, but investigators said a central Florida woman came to a Panhandle prison specifically to commit a crime. Back in September, Angela Benjamin traveled from Spring Hill, Florida to Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, to visit an inmate named Gary […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Netflix attempting to curb password sharing by early April

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — For years, Netflix users shared their passions and their passwords with one another. But the company says those heady days of parents, friends, and ex-lovers sharing their accounts with one another are coming to an end. According to Netflix’s recent shareholder report, the company will implement “paid sharing” more broadly […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Rolling Stone

Florida Nursing Schools Sold 7,600 Fake Diplomas, Say Feds

Three nursing schools in Florida are under fire for selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, federal prosecutors claimed Thursday. The wire fraud scheme allowed people who purchased the fake degrees and transcripts to sit for the national nursing board exam and after passing it, attain licenses without ever taking the required training for the profession, per the Department of Justice. More than two dozen individuals, including school directors and diploma recipients, are being accused of participating in the illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Nightingale,” was led by the Department of Justice and the...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Two men arrested after allegedly assaulting DeFuniak police officer

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray. Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground. According to a Facebook post from DeFuniak Springs Police […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Tinder announces intent to run for mayor of Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from her city commission seat so she can run for mayor of Lynn Haven.  “I just think that we need to give City Hall back to the people,” former Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder said. “That’s just the bottom line. I know that […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
WMBB

Panama City commissioner withdraws from race

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City commissioner has decided he will not seek reelection. Ken Brown has withdrawn from the Ward 2 Commission race. Brown was first elected to the office 12 years ago. Although he had initially filed to run for another term, he has now withdrawn. In a letter posted on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Dr. Rob Garcia

A Guide to Critical Thinking For Students

*This post contains sponsored content. As a former high school teacher and college professor, I witnessed firsthand how schools spend untold hours teaching textbook based instruction and rote memorization vs. analytical skills and critical thought. This educational methodology dates back to agrarian society when a student just needed to memorize, test, and move on.
WMBB

Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation

ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy