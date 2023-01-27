Read full article on original website
WNYT
Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags
February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
WNYT
Albany County inmate accused of having shank in cell
An inmate in the Albany County Jail is facing new charges for having a shank in his cell. Edgar Gonzalez, 25, was being held on an original charge of criminal possession of a weapon. A sharpened metal pipe with a cloth wrapped around the other side was found during a...
WNYT
New telehealth program helps keep patients out of emergency rooms
UCM Digital Health and MVP Health Care are teaming up to launch a program to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The initiative is called Treatment in Place. It will provide MVP members with access to the right care, at the right time, wherever they are. Treatment In Place is...
WNYT
Kingsbury woman sought by Washington County investigators
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Kingsbury woman. Vanessa Graham is wanted for several charges – including endangering the welfare of a child. Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 747-4623.
WNYT
GoFundMe started for victims of Schoharie County fire
A GoFundMe is set up for a Schoharie County family that lost everything in a fire. It happened on Moxley Street in the town of Jefferson. Five people lived there, including three children ages 3, 13 and 15. No people were injured, but the family lost three cats in the...
WNYT
Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents
There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
WNYT
Teen charged in two separate gun crimes in Albany
A 19-year-old man is facing charges in two shots fired incidents that happened recently on Lark Street in Albany. Albany police say they stopped Ernest Legree Monday night in the areas of Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street. A handgun was recovered during that stop, said police. Legree was also linked...
WNYT
Greenfield man charged with hitting sheriff’s deputy
A Greenfield man is accused of violating an order of protection, then hitting a sheriff’s deputy. Christopher Crumble pulled the hair of the person who had the order of protection, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said. Crumble was combative when he was being arrested, they said, and hit...
WNYT
Saratoga BLM activists call for city to be leader in police reform
Saratoga Black Lives Matter held a press conference at Saratoga City Hall on Tuesday, speaking out about Tyre Nichol’s death. Activists spoke about their experiences watching the video and voiced their frustration at ongoing police brutality. They said they are hopeful for a future that provides real solutions for...
WNYT
Tens of thousands raised for family of victim in deadly Fulton County snowmobile tragedy
The GoFundMe for the victim of a deadly Fulton County snowmobile accident had raised more than $61,000 as of Monday evening. Todd Wheaton, 42, died last Thursday night, when the snowmobile he was riding went through the ice on Peck Lake. People should stay off all the lakes, rivers, streams...
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
WNYT
Saratoga County woman accused of trying to set her duplex on fire
A Saratoga County woman is accused of trying to burn down the duplex she lives in. Sarah Woody set fire to her duplex on Thimbleberry Road in Malta while the people who live on the other side were home, investigators said. Woody was arraigned in Malta Town Court. She was...
WNYT
Police and animal shelter seek answers after finding abandoned cat
A local animal shelter wants help finding out who left a living animal alone and treated like yesterday’s trash. Saturday, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society posted photos of a cat, which they say was left in a gym bag alongside of trash cans in downtown Albany. It was left...
WNYT
Snowmobilers deal with difficult conditions, share safety tips as 2 die in crashes
Two people are dead in two separate snowmobile crashes over five days. Garrett Macintosh, 20, died Saturday night after a crash on the Great Sacandaga Lake in Saratoga County. He did not go through the ice. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Macintosh was found on his back next to his snowmobile by a person riding with him.
WNYT
Suspect identified in Hoosick Falls illegal check cashing investigation
A suspect wanted for allegedly cashing a check that didn’t belong to him has been identified. Hoosick Falls Police put out a photo over the weekend of a man they said cashed a check at the Trustco Bank on Main Street, for almost $4,000. The check belonged to the...
WNYT
Albany police investigating rise in stolen mail
Albany Police Department is warning about a rise in stolen mail. As officers continue to investigate, they’re reminding people of a few tips. To protect your outgoing mail, you can place it in a collection box in another area. Mail it from your business or directly at a Post...
WNYT
Westmere Fire Department hosts gun buyback
Albany County leaders are calling Saturday’s gun buyback program a success. The Albany County legislature partnered with the sheriff’s office to hold their first gun buyback at the Westmere Fire Department, in Guilderland. We learned 117 firearms are now off the street. The sheriff’s office says it handed...
WNYT
Man arrested for illegal ATM withdrawls
A Saratoga County man is accused of stealing from someone’s bank account. State police say 56-year-old Edward Dano of Greenfield used the victim’s card without permission to withdraw more than $1,000 from different ATMs. Dano is charged with Grand Larceny. He was arrested by State Police after an...
WNYT
GoFundMe update for snowmobile accident victim
After a fatal snowmobiling accident in Fulton County, a local family is now seeing an outpouring of support. The GoFundMe for the family of Todd Wheaton has now raised more than $51,000. Wheaton died Thursday night when the snowmobile he was riding went through the ice on Peck Lake. The...
WNYT
Schoharie woman accused of stealing $265,000 from guardianship account
A Schoharie woman is accused of stealing $265,000. Investigators say it started with a complaint about missing funds from a guardianship estate assigned to Daniel Ross at Ross Law Offices in Middleburgh. Amber Wood was a secretary there, investigators said. She allegedly stole the money from the guardianship account over...
