ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags

February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany County inmate accused of having shank in cell

An inmate in the Albany County Jail is facing new charges for having a shank in his cell. Edgar Gonzalez, 25, was being held on an original charge of criminal possession of a weapon. A sharpened metal pipe with a cloth wrapped around the other side was found during a...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Kingsbury woman sought by Washington County investigators

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Kingsbury woman. Vanessa Graham is wanted for several charges – including endangering the welfare of a child. Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 747-4623.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

GoFundMe started for victims of Schoharie County fire

A GoFundMe is set up for a Schoharie County family that lost everything in a fire. It happened on Moxley Street in the town of Jefferson. Five people lived there, including three children ages 3, 13 and 15. No people were injured, but the family lost three cats in the...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents

There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Teen charged in two separate gun crimes in Albany

A 19-year-old man is facing charges in two shots fired incidents that happened recently on Lark Street in Albany. Albany police say they stopped Ernest Legree Monday night in the areas of Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street. A handgun was recovered during that stop, said police. Legree was also linked...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Greenfield man charged with hitting sheriff’s deputy

A Greenfield man is accused of violating an order of protection, then hitting a sheriff’s deputy. Christopher Crumble pulled the hair of the person who had the order of protection, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said. Crumble was combative when he was being arrested, they said, and hit...
GREENFIELD, NY
WNYT

Saratoga BLM activists call for city to be leader in police reform

Saratoga Black Lives Matter held a press conference at Saratoga City Hall on Tuesday, speaking out about Tyre Nichol’s death. Activists spoke about their experiences watching the video and voiced their frustration at ongoing police brutality. They said they are hopeful for a future that provides real solutions for...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Granville family escapes fire without injury

A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

Police and animal shelter seek answers after finding abandoned cat

A local animal shelter wants help finding out who left a living animal alone and treated like yesterday’s trash. Saturday, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society posted photos of a cat, which they say was left in a gym bag alongside of trash cans in downtown Albany. It was left...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigating rise in stolen mail

Albany Police Department is warning about a rise in stolen mail. As officers continue to investigate, they’re reminding people of a few tips. To protect your outgoing mail, you can place it in a collection box in another area. Mail it from your business or directly at a Post...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Westmere Fire Department hosts gun buyback

Albany County leaders are calling Saturday’s gun buyback program a success. The Albany County legislature partnered with the sheriff’s office to hold their first gun buyback at the Westmere Fire Department, in Guilderland. We learned 117 firearms are now off the street. The sheriff’s office says it handed...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for illegal ATM withdrawls

A Saratoga County man is accused of stealing from someone’s bank account. State police say 56-year-old Edward Dano of Greenfield used the victim’s card without permission to withdraw more than $1,000 from different ATMs. Dano is charged with Grand Larceny. He was arrested by State Police after an...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

GoFundMe update for snowmobile accident victim

After a fatal snowmobiling accident in Fulton County, a local family is now seeing an outpouring of support. The GoFundMe for the family of Todd Wheaton has now raised more than $51,000. Wheaton died Thursday night when the snowmobile he was riding went through the ice on Peck Lake. The...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schoharie woman accused of stealing $265,000 from guardianship account

A Schoharie woman is accused of stealing $265,000. Investigators say it started with a complaint about missing funds from a guardianship estate assigned to Daniel Ross at Ross Law Offices in Middleburgh. Amber Wood was a secretary there, investigators said. She allegedly stole the money from the guardianship account over...
SCHOHARIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy