Lebanon-Express

Blinken Mideast visit highlights US limitations in region

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank on Tuesday with no visible signs of progress toward halting one of the deadliest outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years. The anemic outcome highlighted what appears to be the...
Lebanon-Express

Russian shelling of Kherson leaves at least three dead

Ukrainian authorities say 3 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike in the city of Kherson. Kyiv alleges the strike targeted a hospital and school. Ukraine meanwhile has admitted its forces are facing a difficult situation in the region of Donetsk. FRANCE 24's Héloïse Melan and Camille Knight have more on the latest strikes.

