Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Lebanon-Express
Blinken Mideast visit highlights US limitations in region
JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank on Tuesday with no visible signs of progress toward halting one of the deadliest outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years. The anemic outcome highlighted what appears to be the...
Lebanon-Express
Palestinian analyst: Blinken's comments on Palestinian suffering are 'first dose of honesty'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Diana Buttu, a Palestinian political analysts and human rights lawyer, on the recent violence between Israelis and Palestinians and the visit to the region of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke of Palestinian's "shrinking horizon of hope."
Lebanon-Express
Russian shelling of Kherson leaves at least three dead
Ukrainian authorities say 3 people have been killed in a Russian missile strike in the city of Kherson. Kyiv alleges the strike targeted a hospital and school. Ukraine meanwhile has admitted its forces are facing a difficult situation in the region of Donetsk. FRANCE 24's Héloïse Melan and Camille Knight have more on the latest strikes.
