The Lox member aired his thoughts out with DJ Vlad, who spoke to Quentin about his contributions to Nas’ “The Pressure” on “KD2.”. Sheek Louch “can’t accept” that Quentin Miller has writing credits on Nas’s “The Pressure” off of King’s Disease II. Moreover, that project was one of the best of 2021 from one of the best rappers ever, and The Lox member can’t accept he got help with his verses. During a conversation with VladTV, he reacted to Vlad’s comment about Miller writing for the legendary MC.

1 DAY AGO