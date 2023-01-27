ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch

Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground

As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals

About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Wide receiver injuries piling up for Chiefs

The Chiefs are running low on healthy wide receivers in the second half of the AFC Championship Game. Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and they’ve lost a couple more wideouts in the second half. Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after aggravating the pelvis injury that’s kept him out since Week Nine and JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable due to a knee injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Sends Cryptic Message About His Future On Sunday

The biggest trade of the offseason could happen as early as next week. Sean Payton said on Fox that he expects to know whether or not he will leave his post as the network's studio analyst to rejoin the NFL sidelines. "I think in the next week, we're going to know," he said.  The former New ...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals fans, writers react to missing out on coach Sean Payton: 'Huge miss'

Sean Payton is not going to be the next coach of the Arizona Cardinals after it was reported Tuesday that he is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos. The news brought out all kinds of emotions on social media with many lamenting the Cardinals missing out on the former New Orleans Saints coach, and others thinking that Arizona may have caught a break. ...
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy weighing options on his elbow, hopes to make a decision soon

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is awaiting second opinions on his injured right elbow to make a decision on the course of action. Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament on the sixth play of Sunday’s game when Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick pinned Purdy’s arm as Purdy was in his throwing motion.
NBC Sports

McGlinchey emotional in expressing desire to re-sign with 49ers

Mike McGlinchey knows nothing other than being on the 49ers, and San Francisco's longtime offensive tackle wants to keep it that way. But as one of the team's 23 scheduled unrestricted free agents this offseason, McGlinchey realizes that might not happen. His emotions about that fact were evident Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after what could have been his last game in a 49ers uniform.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy