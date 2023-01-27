Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NBC Sports
Benglas linebacker Germaine Pratt: “Why the f–k would you touch the quarterback?”
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch
Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
NBC Sports
Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals
About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Unfortunate Kyler Murray injury update and impact on the Arizona Cardinals
When Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL back in December the expectation was that he’d be able
NBC Sports
Wide receiver injuries piling up for Chiefs
The Chiefs are running low on healthy wide receivers in the second half of the AFC Championship Game. Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and they’ve lost a couple more wideouts in the second half. Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after aggravating the pelvis injury that’s kept him out since Week Nine and JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable due to a knee injury.
Sean Payton Sends Cryptic Message About His Future On Sunday
The biggest trade of the offseason could happen as early as next week. Sean Payton said on Fox that he expects to know whether or not he will leave his post as the network's studio analyst to rejoin the NFL sidelines. "I think in the next week, we're going to know," he said. The former New ...
Arizona Cardinals fans, writers react to missing out on coach Sean Payton: 'Huge miss'
Sean Payton is not going to be the next coach of the Arizona Cardinals after it was reported Tuesday that he is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos. The news brought out all kinds of emotions on social media with many lamenting the Cardinals missing out on the former New Orleans Saints coach, and others thinking that Arizona may have caught a break. ...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy weighing options on his elbow, hopes to make a decision soon
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is awaiting second opinions on his injured right elbow to make a decision on the course of action. Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament on the sixth play of Sunday’s game when Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick pinned Purdy’s arm as Purdy was in his throwing motion.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I definitely didn’t feel good, but did enough on that last play
One of the biggest storylines heading into the AFC Championship Game was how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would fare with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the team’s divisional round win over the Jaguars. Mahomes practiced all week and wasn’t on the team’s final injury report, but it...
NBC Sports
McGlinchey emotional in expressing desire to re-sign with 49ers
Mike McGlinchey knows nothing other than being on the 49ers, and San Francisco's longtime offensive tackle wants to keep it that way. But as one of the team's 23 scheduled unrestricted free agents this offseason, McGlinchey realizes that might not happen. His emotions about that fact were evident Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field after what could have been his last game in a 49ers uniform.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
