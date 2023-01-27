Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
Showtime Removes Many Popular Series From Streaming Platforms
Showtime is now the latest network to remove popular series from their streaming platforms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime has pulled several series from streaming — including both American Gigolo and Let the Right One In, both of which were canceled on Monday after just one season. Also removed is the Jim Carrey-starring Kidding, the first season of Super Pumped, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and American Rust. Seasons of acquired programs, including The End and Wakefield, have also been removed with more shows expected to be included.
One Piece Reveals Stussy's Succubus Powers
One Piece has officially moved the mysterious Stussy into action with the newest chapters of the series, and now that she's showing off her abilities, the newest chapter is revealing more of her succubus powers! The first arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series has started to reveal some of the huge mysteries that fans have been questioning for a long time. As Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way through Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on Egghead island, they are getting some big clues filling in some pieces from the past. This includes the scientist's own role in it.
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
Harley Quinn Confirmed to Continue Under DC Studios
Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios announcing the first half of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, but while there were several new film and television projects to get excited about, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran also had some news about existing projects as well — including Harley Quinn. At the press event outlining the slate, Gunn and Safran were asked about the fate of the fan-favorite HBO Max animated series and Gunn made it clear that Harley's adventures will be continuing.
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Power Ready for Season 2
Chainsaw Man took over the world with the anime's debut season last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is serving as a good reminder of why by getting Power ready to work for Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans when the first part of its run came to an end a couple of years ago, and its popularity only grew further in the years since. But thanks to the successful launch of its anime last year, it has outright become a full blockbuster franchise in the eyes of many fans around the world.
Booster Gold: Could Blue Beetle Appear in the DCU's HBO Max Show?
The future of the DC Universe was unveiled on Tuesday, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran outlining their plans for new movies and HBO Max-exclusive television shows. One of the most surprising — and long-awaited — entries in that list is Booster Gold, a television series that will follow the titular hero from the future. The prospect of seeing Michael Carter / Booster Gold in his own solo project has enticed fans for quite a while now, and while we know next-to-nothing about the series, there are definitely some tropes from Booster Gold comics that could make their way onscreen. Chief among them might be: could we see one or more characters from DC's Blue Beetle mantle appear in the show?
Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Ties Megumi and Gojo In the Worst Way
Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to hit fans where it hurts. In its run, the series has taken out a number of our favorite characters while hurting others. To be frank, it seems Yuji's crew gets the worst of the damage, and Megumi Fushiguro just learned that the hard way. After all, the manga just dropped a cliffhanger all about the sorcerer, and it has tied him to Gojo Satoru in the worst way.
New Scream VI Synopsis Teases an Even More Twisted Storyline
The upcoming Scream VI will be the first entry into the long-running franchise that will unfold in a major metropolitan area, and if that isn't enough of a shift for the series, a new synopsis from Alamo Drafthouse hints at an even more twisted storyline for the upcoming film. According to the theater chain's plot summary for the film, the upcoming sequel will seemingly feature more killers taking on the Ghostface identity than ever before, and it will also see Melissa Barrera's Sam manipulating her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) with the emotional fallout of the attacks from last year's Scream. Scream VI is expected to hit theaters on March 10th.
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
Booster Gold: Everybody Thinks Chris Pratt's Going to Be Cult Hero
Booster Gold is about to become a part of the foundation that hoists the DC Universe high. DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have already confirmed they're in talks with an actor to play the role, one that many think may end up being Guardians of the Galaxy lead Chris Pratt.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Makes Waiting During the Hiatus Easier With Hisoka
Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, and one awesome cosplay is making waiting for its comeback all the easier with an awesome take on Hisoka! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series made major waves last year when the series made its big comeback from a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters bringing fans the next major step through the Succession Contest arc. It was here that fans actually got to see Hisoka make his long anticipated return to the series as well, and now fans are waiting to see what the villain has planned next.
