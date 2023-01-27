Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Video: Anita Baker Sings National Anthem Ahead Of 49ers-Eagles
The NFC Championship between the 49ers and Eagles is officially underway. The game's winner will advance to the Super Bowl where it will play the winner of Bengals-Chiefs. Before Sunday's NFC Championship Game began, Detroit legend Anita Baker sang the national anthem. Take a ...
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
NBC Sports
Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
NBC Sports
Armstead fires back at Giants D-lineman for trolling 49ers
Arik Armstead wasn't in the mood to be the target of any unnecessary jabs after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Shortly after the final whistle at Lincoln Financial Field, Armstead scrolled through Twitter and discovered a tweet from New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux. Armstead roasted the rookie defensive end for his take that the Giants were a better team than the 49ers.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: When I came here, I was told Nick Sirianni was a really special coach
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive...
CBS Says the Super Bowl is on February 29th, But They Are Wrong
VIDEO: CBS got the date of the Super Bowl wrong.
New Yorkers in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth
The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024
The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Don't let the narratives fool you
In some ways it was the game everyone expected. In others it was the game no one predicted. All that matters in the end is that the Eagles beat the 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game and advance to the Super Bowl, the franchise's second appearance in five years and third of the century.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
Super Bowl 2023 opening odds and lines: Chiefs-Eagles favorite
Sportsbooks are already putting out the Super Bowl 2023 odds for the Eagles vs. Chiefs. Bet MGM placed the Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday, as the 2.5-point favorites shortly after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2023 against the Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The sportsbook placed the Over/Under at 49.5 for the game. Philadelphia has a -130 starting moneyline with Bet MGM, while Kansas City is set at +110 odds to win outright. Each team began -110 against the spread, and both the over and under opened at -110. The Eagles are a half-point favorite at Bet MGM for just the first half, for which the Over/Under is 24. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia will make its Super Bowl return after a five-year hiatus. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years after avenging last year’s AFC Championship loss against the Bengals.
Super Bowl LVII Ticket Prices Are Already Sky-High
Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.
NBC Sports
In two weeks, Andy Reid faces the team that fired him 10 years ago
Of the final four NFL teams, any combination would have been a great one in the Super Bowl. This one may be the best. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be facing the team that fired him a decade ago, after 14 seasons as head coach of the Eagles. He quickly landed in Kansas City, and now he’ll go for his second Super Bowl win as the Eagles try to do the same thing.
NBC Sports
4-time champ Gronkowski predicts Eagles Super Bowl LVII win
The Super Bowl LVII predictions are starting to come in, and at least one former NFL great thinks the Eagles will take the Lombardi Trophy. Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end and 4-time Super Bowl Champ, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday and was put on the spot by the host, asking for his prediction for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in 12 days.
NBC Sports
Needing defense, Kings reportedly eyeing 76ers Thybulle for trade
At 28-21, the Sacramento Kings sit as the No.3 seed in the West with the second-best offense in the league — they seemed destined to break their 16-year playoff drought and very well could even host a first-round playoff series. However, their 23rd-ranked defense (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers)...
