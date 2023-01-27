ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground

As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Armstead fires back at Giants D-lineman for trolling 49ers

Arik Armstead wasn't in the mood to be the target of any unnecessary jabs after the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Shortly after the final whistle at Lincoln Financial Field, Armstead scrolled through Twitter and discovered a tweet from New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux. Armstead roasted the rookie defensive end for his take that the Giants were a better team than the 49ers.
New York Post

New Yorkers in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth

The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024

The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Don't let the narratives fool you

In some ways it was the game everyone expected. In others it was the game no one predicted. All that matters in the end is that the Eagles beat the 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game and advance to the Super Bowl, the franchise's second appearance in five years and third of the century.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Super Bowl 2023 opening odds and lines: Chiefs-Eagles favorite

Sportsbooks are already putting out the Super Bowl 2023 odds for the Eagles vs. Chiefs. Bet MGM placed the Eagles, who beat the 49ers on Sunday, as the 2.5-point favorites shortly after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2023 against the Bengals on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. The sportsbook placed the Over/Under at 49.5 for the game. Philadelphia has a -130 starting moneyline with Bet MGM, while Kansas City is set at +110 odds to win outright. Each team began -110 against the spread, and both the over and under opened at -110. The Eagles are a half-point favorite at Bet MGM for just the first half, for which the Over/Under is 24. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia will make its Super Bowl return after a five-year hiatus. The Chiefs will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years after avenging last year’s AFC Championship loss against the Bengals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVII Ticket Prices Are Already Sky-High

Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

In two weeks, Andy Reid faces the team that fired him 10 years ago

Of the final four NFL teams, any combination would have been a great one in the Super Bowl. This one may be the best. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be facing the team that fired him a decade ago, after 14 seasons as head coach of the Eagles. He quickly landed in Kansas City, and now he’ll go for his second Super Bowl win as the Eagles try to do the same thing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

4-time champ Gronkowski predicts Eagles Super Bowl LVII win

The Super Bowl LVII predictions are starting to come in, and at least one former NFL great thinks the Eagles will take the Lombardi Trophy. Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end and 4-time Super Bowl Champ, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday and was put on the spot by the host, asking for his prediction for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in 12 days.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Needing defense, Kings reportedly eyeing 76ers Thybulle for trade

At 28-21, the Sacramento Kings sit as the No.3 seed in the West with the second-best offense in the league — they seemed destined to break their 16-year playoff drought and very well could even host a first-round playoff series. However, their 23rd-ranked defense (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers)...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy