Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
NBC Sports
Benglas linebacker Germaine Pratt: “Why the f–k would you touch the quarterback?”
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch
Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
NBC Sports
Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
NBC Sports
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
NBC Sports
Wide receiver injuries piling up for Chiefs
The Chiefs are running low on healthy wide receivers in the second half of the AFC Championship Game. Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and they’ve lost a couple more wideouts in the second half. Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after aggravating the pelvis injury that’s kept him out since Week Nine and JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable due to a knee injury.
NBC Sports
Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024
The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
NBC Sports
Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
NBC Sports
CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season
Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
NBC Sports
How latest NFL coaching news impacts Nick Caley's Patriots future
The New England Patriots' offensive coaching staff is rounding into form, but there's still one notable question mark. Tight ends coach Nick Caley has been with the Patriots since 2015, but his contract is up for this offseason, according to our Phil Perry. The 40-year-old interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator opening but lost out to Bill O'Brien and isn't among the Patriots coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers complete interview with Todd Monken
Todd Monken’s bid for a second stint as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator took a step forward on Tuesday. The Bucs announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Monken for the vacancy they created by firing Byron Leftwich in the wake of their elimination from the playoffs.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries
PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Don't let the narratives fool you
In some ways it was the game everyone expected. In others it was the game no one predicted. All that matters in the end is that the Eagles beat the 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game and advance to the Super Bowl, the franchise's second appearance in five years and third of the century.
NBC Sports
Jeff Nixon set to interview for Cowboys offensive coordinator
The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes on Pro Bowl roster
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the latest replacement added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. The NFL announced that Lawrence will take the place of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes because Mahomes will be going to the Super Bowl. It’s the first time Lawrence has been named a Pro Bowler.
NBC Sports
49ers get another third-round compensatory pick for Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans
The 49ers are continuing to benefit from having a diverse staff of assistant coaches and personnel executives. With the Texans hiring new head coach DeMeco Ryans off the 49ers’ staff, San Francisco will get yet another third-round compensatory pick. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try...
