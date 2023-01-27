ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch

Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground

As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East

The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Wide receiver injuries piling up for Chiefs

The Chiefs are running low on healthy wide receivers in the second half of the AFC Championship Game. Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and they’ve lost a couple more wideouts in the second half. Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after aggravating the pelvis injury that’s kept him out since Week Nine and JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable due to a knee injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Sean Payton will return to New Orleans in 2024

The 2023 schedule for the Broncos includes a visit to the team new coach Sean Payton almost coached as of 2022. The 2024 schedule for the Broncos will take Payton back to the place where he spent well over a decade. Under the current scheduling formula, the Broncos play the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy

The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season

Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How latest NFL coaching news impacts Nick Caley's Patriots future

The New England Patriots' offensive coaching staff is rounding into form, but there's still one notable question mark. Tight ends coach Nick Caley has been with the Patriots since 2015, but his contract is up for this offseason, according to our Phil Perry. The 40-year-old interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator opening but lost out to Bill O'Brien and isn't among the Patriots coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week.
NBC Sports

Buccaneers complete interview with Todd Monken

Todd Monken’s bid for a second stint as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator took a step forward on Tuesday. The Bucs announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Monken for the vacancy they created by firing Byron Leftwich in the wake of their elimination from the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries

PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Don't let the narratives fool you

In some ways it was the game everyone expected. In others it was the game no one predicted. All that matters in the end is that the Eagles beat the 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game and advance to the Super Bowl, the franchise's second appearance in five years and third of the century.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jeff Nixon set to interview for Cowboys offensive coordinator

The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes on Pro Bowl roster

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the latest replacement added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. The NFL announced that Lawrence will take the place of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes because Mahomes will be going to the Super Bowl. It’s the first time Lawrence has been named a Pro Bowler.
