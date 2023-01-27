ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Man who assaulted U.S. Capitol Police officer sentenced to 80 months in prison

By Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The man who carried out a pepper-spray attack against a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced on Friday to 80 months in prison with credit for time served.

Mark Tomlinson
4d ago

Those that attacked the Capitol police, need to all serve time for assaulting a police officer, plain and simple. The fact that Trump said that if he is elected, he will get those convicted released, speaks to his lack of respect for the law.

Dragonwoman
4d ago

The officer died from being sprayed with pepper spray. And the SOB is getting a few years? What do you think they would settings you and I to if we killed someone with pepper spray? However he did plead guilty at this non-insurrection. Let's see what the Insurrection deniers have to say. Is it going to be fake news? Is it going to be we are so mean to this guy? How disgusting. There is no justice

Clyde
4d ago

He assaulted a capitol police officer and he used a weapon. He had his day in court and got to make his defense against the charges. Sentence was passed. NEXT!

