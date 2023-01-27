ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Charged for hunting violations, man admits he's "not the most ethical hunter"

By Hannah Riffell
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
One Kalamazoo man appeared in court on Wednesday for showing what one officer called "no respect for the resource or ethics of fair chase." '

Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, is facing a long list of charges for hunting violations, mostly related to his deer hunting practices.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation into Meisterheim's hunting behavior back in Febrary 2022, thanks to several poaching tips .

James Nason, a conservation officer in Kalamazoo County, immediately looked into the tips, talking to witnesses about Meisterheim's hunting activity in 2021.

Nason collected evidence indicating Meisterheim snatched at least 11 deer from October to December of that year, including three deer on the first of October, and that Meisterheim believed he was "tagged out" the first weekend of archery season.

He also allegedly let two deer spoil, so much so that the processor rejected deer due to their deteriorated condition.

Additionally, Meisterheim is accused of hunting without a license, and, moreover, using other people's tags to cover his illegal deer.

He's also said to have hunted on several properties without permission in Kalamazoo County as well as Van Buren County

When Nason interviewed Meisterheim, the Kalamazoo man was already in prison on charges of domestic abuse.

"Sure, I love to kill deer," Meisterheim told Nason. "If I could kill more, I would, to be honest with you."

Meisterheim tried to claim that injured deer would stumble, dying, towards his location, which is why he supposedly had so many deer.

Nason also reported that Meisterheim admitted to some irresponsible activity, saying he "is not the most ethical hunter, tagging other people's deer, but I don't care— I am addicted to the venison."

“This is an excellent investigation of a poacher who shows no respect for the resource or the ethics of fair chase,” said Chief Dave Shaw, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Violations of this type deprive law-abiding people of their opportunity to have access to and enjoy a public trust natural resource, in this case white-tailed deer.”

While Meisterheim is currently serving 18 months probation for aggravated domestic assault in Kalamazoo County, he'll be back in court for DNR charges in February.

Charges include:

  • Taking white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours
  • Hunting white-tailed deer with no license
  • Using the deer hunting licenses of another
  • Taking an overlimit of antlered white-tailed deer
  • Transporting/possessing untagged antlered white-tailed deer

The DNR requested additional charges for illegal bait, failing to immediately validate/attach kill tags and using another’s (hunting) license.
Michigan conservation officers are fully commissioned law enforcement officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety, and protect residents through general law enforcement and conducting lifesaving operations in the communities they serve. Learn more at Michigan.gov/ConservationOfficers [lnks.gd] .

