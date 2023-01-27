James City County police officer ‘distraught’ after shooting fellow officer and friend, attorney says

Generic stock image of police car lights shot September 8, 2020. Stephen M. Katz/Daily Press/TNS

A 24-year-old James City County police officer remains in jail after authorities said he shot another officer after an argument earlier this week.

Michael Trenton Rusk was off duty at the time of the early Wednesday shooting , which occurred in a parking lot adjacent to several Williamsburg businesses, including Paul’s Deli and Brickhouse Tavern, in the 700 block of Scotland Street.

Officers responded to the area at about 12:47 a.m. following a report of a shooting with injuries.

Rusk was found at the scene holding a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court. He was charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The 38-year-old victim, a fellow James City County officer who was also off duty, sustained “serious” injuries after being shot multiple times, authorities said. Multiple sources familiar with the case, including Rusk’s court-appointed attorney, identified the other officer as Christopher Gibson, a friend of Rusk’s and a police sergeant with the county.

Gibson was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. On Thursday, his recovery was “trending in the positive direction,” said Tayleb Brooks, a spokesman for the county police department.

While the motive and sequence of events remain under investigation, the two men had been at Brickhouse Tavern prior to the shooting, according to Williamsburg spokeswoman Nicole Trifone. The restaurant is among the businesses on Scotland Street — which runs adjacent to Richmond Road, across from Zable Stadium — that sit between a residential area and William & Mary’s One Tribe Place residence hall.

The area is popular with students due to its proximity to the school’s campus. On Wednesday morning, the William & Mary Police Department sent out an alert to students to provide information on what happened.

“Though this incident occurred off campus, it was nearby,” the alert said. “We recognize any incident like this, whether near or far away, can increase safety concerns.”

The degree to which alcohol was a factor in this shooting is under investigation, Williamsburg police said.

Rusk was hired by the James City County Police Department in March 2021 after previously working for the Newport News Police Department, according to Assistant County Administrator Brad Rinehimer. Gibson has been with the James City County Police Department for over 15 years.

“Mr. Rusk has a very short time with us, but I’m not aware of any disciplinary actions against him,” Rinehimer said.

Rusk was arraigned on Wednesday, according to attorney Thomas E. Cleator, who visited him in jail.

“As most people would expect after that happens, he’s very distraught,” Cleator said. “I would say he’s struggling to come to grips with what’s happened. Considering that the other officer was a friend of his.”

According to social media, Gibson was one of the officers who helped promote a fundraiser for Rusk in August 2022 when Rusk was fighting thyroid cancer. The department organized a car show the following month in New Town.

“Mike is one of the finest officers I’ve had the honor of working with and is someone who will quite literally do anything he can for his fellow officers and the citizens he encounters,” Gibson wrote in a Facebook post about the event.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to support Rusk last year, Rusk previously served for six years in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he rose to the rank of sergeant. As a police officer, he received a letter of commendation and was nominated for a life-saving award, according to the page.

Rusk’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.

