I’m an AI expert – there are ways to stop artificial intelligence stealing your job but you will have to work harder

ARTIFICIALLY intelligent chatbot ChatGPT has some people fearing for their jobs due to its impressive abilities.

However, AI expert and senior research analyst at IDC, Jack Vernon, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that there are ways you could stop AI from taking your job, it just may require more work.

Vernon told us: "It’s a hard one because people only have the opportunities that are available to them.

"I think people can help themselves by being as open as possible to new technologies and giving them a try and, if you’re prepared to, try a course in coding.

"I don’t think it’s all as scary as it’s made out to be. The tools these days are a lot more friendly than they used to be."

The AI expert thinks a lot of jobs will involve embracing AI in the future.

However, he does admit that the tech could leave some jobs obsolete.

Vernon told The U.S. Sun: "You might be able to get rid of some lower-tier jobs.

"I think things like being a paralegal will cease to exist in the next ten to 15 years.

"If you can find relevant past cases much more easily using really effective search algorithms like ChatGPT then it kind of reduces the need for them."

He stressed that "higher value" jobs may become more desirable for humans because AI can't do certain things.

Vernon explained: "Higher value activities will become even more important because ChatGPT and things like it are trained based on available data.

"So people who are creating genuinely new content and analysis, it can’t do that, essentially."

Vernon compared the AI takeover to when cars replaced horses.

He explained: "We’ve gone through big transitions in the labor market before.

"Like with the move from horses to cars. If you look at it now, the automotive industry has ended up employing millions more people than horses ever did.

"It might be easy to think now that ChatGPT is taking away some jobs but potentially it will lead to a lot more employment. That kind of thing is difficult to see.

"Jobs might be taken away in the short term. It might make things a lot easier for a lot of people."