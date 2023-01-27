Nike Collaborates With FaZe Clan to Create a Sneaker Inspired by the World of Gaming

Nike has collaborated with FaZe Clan to create a sneaker inspired by the world of competitive gaming .

This collaboration, which is the first between Nike and FaZe Clan, will yield the Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. The look was designed in a creative process with Nike and the FaZe creative team, including FaZe Clan creative director Jay “JVY” Richardson and stylist Toreno Winn.

The collaborative low-top sneaker is executed in FaZe Clan’s team colors, red and black, with eye-catching holographic Swoosh branding and a semi-translucent red outsole with a motherboard motif. This, according to a statement, represents the connection between athletes and gaming culture.

“Our hope is that our first collaboration with Nike solidifies gamers belonging in the same realm of professional athletes,” JVY said in a statement. “The design of this shoe is inspired by the analogy that just like motherboards buried underneath the shell of technology, all great talent comes from beneath, and we all use different internal functions to power us as athletes and gamers.”

Sierra Canyon and Bronny James, the son of NBA icon LeBron James, will debut the shoe during the Sierra Canyon vs. Notre Dame game at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion today at 8 p.m. PT.

The “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” team is described as a global lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture. Since its conception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as one of the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organizations known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of more than 510 million combined across social platforms.

The collaboration will be available on March 9 via the SNKRS app and Fazeclan.com.