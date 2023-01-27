ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verve Promotes Liz Parker to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Verve has promoted Liz Parker to partner, the agency announced. Parker runs Verve’s intellectual property team and co-runs its motion picture literary team. She joined the agency in 2018, moving from New York to Los Angeles to build the its publishing division.

Parker previously worked as a literary agent at InkWell, and as the publishing director for Counterpoint and Soft Skull Press.

During her tenure, Parker has built up the IP division while opening up new avenues for material such as TikTok and Reddit, as well as expanded the publishing team to also encompass media rights and podcast/audio rights. Last year, the group published over 25 books, while selling or optioning double that number.

“Verve has always been committed to helping our clients tell their stories, and it’s that commitment that led to the hire of Liz Parker back in 2018, to give our clients new ways to do so,” Verve’s partners said. “Liz is an innovator, a passionate advocate and a storyteller herself. She embodies the Verve spirit, and we couldn’t be happier to have her join the Partnership.”

“It was Verve’s passion for story and storytellers that convinced me to join them, but it was the collaboration and culture that made me want to stay,” Parker said. “I am honored to join the leadership team at what is the most special place I’ve ever worked.”

Parker’s clients include Sarah Edmondson, Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur, Nia Long, Chrysta Bilton, The Query Brothers, Suzanne Rindell, Marcus Kleiwer, Melissa Arnot, Tway Nguyen and Gabe Dunn.

Variety

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media.  “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Director MJ Delaney Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

MJ Delaney, an Emmy and BAFTA award-winning director, has signed with CAA for representation. Delaney directed the latter half of “Ted Lasso” Season 1 for Apple TV+, for which she earned a DGA and Emmy nomination for outstanding directing for a comedy series. She went on to make a splash in the 2022 awards season when she won the directing Emmy for her work on Season 2, Episode 10 of the comedy titled “No Weddings And A Funeral.” She also earned a second DGA nomination. More recently, Delaney directed the first few episodes of the show’s third season and is attached...
Variety

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston to Star in Body-Swap Comedy From ‘Palm Springs’ Director Max Barbakow

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will swap bodies in a new comedy from “Palm Springs” filmmaker Max Barbakow. Amazon landed the film after a bidding war between several studios and streamers, according to Deadline, which first reported the news of the project. Barbakow will write and direct the movie, which is backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment. CAA brokered the sale to Amazon. Aside from its marquee talent and financiers, there’s little to nothing else known about the film — including a title or logline. But the recent surprise successes of “Ticket to Paradise” with Roberts and George Clooney, as...
Variety

Breakout Director D. Smith, Who ‘Lost Everything’ When She Transitioned, Just Conquered Sundance

At its best, Sundance is really about Cinderella stories — the starving artists who come to Utah hoping to captivate audiences comprised of the industry and the public, effectively crashing the gates of Hollywood.  The most compelling pair of glass slippers at the festival this year belonged to D. Smith, whose directorial debut “Kokomo City” claimed two big awards in the Next section: the coveted audience award and Adobe’s Innovator prize. The film follows four Black trans sex workers in America and is unflinching in its depiction oft sex, identity politics and (gasp) levity.  “Kokomo City” is a rare entry in the...
UTAH STATE
Variety

Lisa Loring, Wednesday in Original ‘Addams Family’ Series, Dies at 64

Lisa Loring, who played the young Wednesday Addams on “The Addams Family” from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in “As the World Turns,” died Saturday of a stroke, her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed. She was 64. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said. A friend, Laurie Jacobson, reported her death on Facebook, writing that she “was in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters,” also remembered her on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
Variety

Annie Wersching, ‘24’ Actor and Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ Video Game, Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actor best known for her roles in “24” and “Bosch” and for originating the role of Tess in the 2013 video game “The Last of Us,” has died following a two-year battle with cancer. She was 45. Wersching’s death was confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign, shared to draw financial support for the actor’s family. The campaign has been shared by Alexi Hawley, showrunner of “The Rookie,” Julie Plec, the showrunner of “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as “The Last of Us” creative director Neil Druckmann. Plec tweeted, “I became a fan from ‘24’ and was lucky to be able...
Variety

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar to Star in Biopic ‘Michael’

Jaafar Jackson is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. “Michael” is expected to depict the complicated legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop. According to the studio, the film will explore all aspects of his life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” The film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way “Michael” depicts the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson during his career and following...
Variety

Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life.  As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

Eddie Murphy Wants ‘Shrek 5,’ Says Donkey Deserves a Spinoff Over Puss in Boots: ‘Puss Ain’t as Funny as the Donkey’

Eddie Murphy is more than ready to reprise Donkey in a fifth “Shrek” movie or a Donkey-centric spinoff. So far, only Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots has gotten the “Shrek” spinoff treatment with 2011’s “Puss in Boots” and 2022’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” According to Murphy, Donkey is far funnier and more worthy of the spinoff treatment than Puss. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another ‘Shrek,’ I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told ETalk in a recent interview. “You know, they did ‘Puss in Boots’ movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Variety

James Gunn Calls ‘The Flash’ One of the ‘Greatest Superhero Movies’ Ever, Ezra Miller’s DC Future Decided After Their Recovery

After a tumultuous year that involved a series of arrests and public meltdowns, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller appeared to be a case of one and done in the DC Universe. But newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door is open for further collaborations with Miller after “The Flash” stand-alone opens on June 16. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path...
Variety

DR Sales Catches ‘Get a Life’ Youth Series from ‘The Bridge’ Producer Nimbus Film

Copenhagen-based DR Sales has boarded the thought-provoking youth series “Get a Life” (“Stadig ikke død”) produced by one of Denmark’s longest running shingles, Nimbus Film, credited for the cult series “The Bridge” and last year’s biggest Danish movie hit “A Lucky Man”. The seven-part YA series, helmed by Daniel Kragh Jacobsen (“The Summerdahl Murders”) premiered on the Danish pubcaster’s streamer DR TV Jan. 20.  The life-affirming “Get a Life” was created by up-and-coming French-Danish scribe Emma le Marc who developed it as part of the Series Mania-UGC Writing Campus. Toplining the show are rising talents Danish Alvilda Lyneborg Lassen (“Darkness Those Who...
Variety

Kathy Bates-Led ‘Matlock,’ ‘Good Wife’ Spinoff Starring Carrie Preston Among CBS Drama Pilot Orders

CBS has ordered pilots for a new iteration of “Matlock” starring Kathy Bates and a spinoff of “The Good Wife” starring Carrie Preston, Variety has learned. The new version of “Matlock,” which is inspired by the original series, hails from Jennie Snyder Urman, who will write and executive produce the pilot under her Sutton Street Productions banner. Bates will executive produce in addition to starring. Joanna Klein of Sutton Street will also executive produce along with Eric Christian Olsen and John Will. Sutton Street is currently under an overall deal at CBS Studios, which will produce the pilot. The official...
Variety

Jake Basden, Longtime Big Machine PR Chief, Appointed President of Sandbox Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

After a 12-year run representing some of Nashville’s most high-profile artists at the Big Machine Label Group, Jake Basden is exiting that familiar role to join Sandbox Entertainment Group in the role of president. At Sandbox, the company led by manager-producer Jason Owen, Basden will be working with a roster of artists that includes Kacey Musgraves, Kate Hudson (the “Glass Onions” star whose debut album is due this year), Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Faith Hill, Midland and Little Big Town. “Jake is the sort of star executive who recognizes this is not a business of boxes and lanes,” Owen, Sandbox’s founder...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Johnny Knoxville Says Hulu Axing ‘Reboot’ Is ‘Pretty Unbelievable,’ Hopes Show Finds New Home That ‘Knows How to Properly Support’ It

Johnny Knoxville took to social media to mourn the cancellation of “Reboot,” which Hulu announced it would not pick up for a second season on Monday. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that despite getting great reviews and being nominated for a critics choice award, Hulu has failed to pick up ‘Reboot’ even for a second season,” the “Jackass” star wrote on Instagram. “Pretty unbelievable.” Knoxville, who played raunchy comedian and recovering alcoholic Clay Barber on the Steven Levitan-created series, continued, “Working on this show has been one of the great highlights of my life, and I wanted to thank Steve Levitan and...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Variety

Ryan Tedder, Ron Laffitte and Andrew Sparkler Launch New Publishing Company, Runner Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Hit songwriter and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, veteran artist manager Ron Laffitte and former Downtown Music Chief Business Officer Andrew Sparkler have launched Runner Music, a new venture that initially will be primarily focused on music publishing, both by acquiring existing copyrights as well as entering into inspired partnerships with established and emerging songwriters, according to the announcement. According to the announcement, the three “will provide an innovative partnership for creative and writer development, each bringing his unique artist development skills to the table. Ryan’s amazing experience as a chart-topping artist, songwriter and producer, Ron’s expertise as an artist manager of...
Variety

Marc Maron Slams Academy for Investigating ‘To Leslie’ Co-Star Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Nom: They’re Driven by ‘Corporate Interest and Paranoia’

Marc Maron is standing up for his “To Leslie” co-star Andrea Riseborough, whose nomination for best actress at the upcoming Oscars has ignited a wave of controversy. Riseborough made the cut over presumed contenders such as Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) following an unorthodox Oscar campaign started by Mary McCormick, who emailed actors and encouraged them to post raves for Riseborough on social media. Edward Norton, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron and more high-profile celebrities either posted in support of Riseborough and/or held screenings for the film to help get the word out. While the Academy has not...
Variety

Variety

