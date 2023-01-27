ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Magic Valley couple looking to educate and change pet food for better

By Isaiah Sharp
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFZgn_0kTrx3Km00

What is in you pet's food bowl?

Mike and Valerie Steinmetz, owners of Pet Wants Twin Falls, had a similar question which led to them starting their own pet food business in the Magic Valley.

The couple's journey started when their own shibu inu, Stella, had some reactions to store bought kibble. “She kind of started getting finicky. She started to get a little bit more itchy and I just wondered if we were giving her, you know, what she really needed,” said Valerie.

That's when they learned about the lack of nutrients in most big bag pet food brands. Many are cooked at high temperatures diminishing the foods nutrients and can be left on shelves for over a year.

Now, with their own franchise business for this 'No Corn or Soy', 'No Animal By-Products' product at home, Valerie and Mike can ensure their pet, and many others in southern Idaho, have access to fresh and nutrient rich cat and dog food.

“Everything that’s going into that food has been thought about and there’s a reason for it. We don’t have any by-products. We don’t have added coloring, flavoring, any of those type things that are added. Everything that is in our dog food is for the dogs' benefit,” said Mike.

“And we can have it from the manufacturer to the pet's bowl for our customers within forty-five days,” said Valerie.

Pet Wants has treats, food, and health products that will keep your pet in top shape. For more information, click here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fast Food Prices in Twin Falls

This last week, I was speaking with a coworker who went to get a milkshake at lunch from a fast food chain. She had gotten them for years, but hadn't gotten one in a while and was surprised when she ordered it to find out that what was around $3 was now over $6. This got us talking about how much fast food prices have increased over the last couple of years, yet many of us do not make more money. Growing up it was standard for most kids' meals to be around $1.99, but nowadays many are over $5 and often higher than that. Yes, the pandemic changed things and made supply and demand for products much tougher, but the increase in prices is hurting the customers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Customers Angry by Controversial Change to Food Chain Menu

When it comes to eating at fast food chains or certain restaurants, many of us have favorites that we rely on to be on the menu. If you go to McDonald's, odds are you order the same one or two things every time, and if they were taken off the menu, you would be angry, sad, and confused about what to order in its place. The same can be said for many places, and when menus get changed, it can sometimes leave customers frustrated and not wanting to eat there anymore. One food chain in Twin Falls changed its menu, and there seem to be split feelings about how customers feel.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

How You Can Help Grieving Family of Local Twin Falls Business Owner

The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Local farmer gets recognized on a national level

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A farmer in Castleford is getting national attention for his wheat yield. Rylee Reynolds has been farming pretty much his entire life. “This is the house I grew up in, and I’ve been farming here my whole life, that would be back in the 4th and 5th grade, I’ve been on the farm,” said Rylee Reynolds. “We raise corn, beans, wheat, hay, we raise a few peas on dry years, they help us with our rotation a little bit.”
CASTLEFORD, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Twin Falls welcomes Main Avenue Lofts, a high-density development

Idaho’s raw beauty, friendly communities and potential for business growth are attracting people from all over the country. With continued growth on the horizon for cities around the state, high-density developments are becoming more common. Why high-density developments? High-density developments are often developed from empty or abandoned buildings. They are renovated and repurposed into housing developments ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Restaurant in the Magic Valley is a Hidden Gem

Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
GOODING, ID
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy