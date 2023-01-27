ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Won’t anyone buy this Upper West Side mansion?

The selling saga of an Upper West Side mansion is rolling along with another price cut for the landmarked townhouse. The asking price at 3 Riverside Drive was reduced to $13 million last week. It marked the second cut in listing price for the home since it came back on the market for $16 million in April, down $9 million from a year earlier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store

Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
YONKERS, NY
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey

I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
STANHOPE, NJ
Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach

BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
American Dream | Shopping mall in Rutherford, New Jersey

American Dream is one of the largest communities you can find in New Jersey. Since, this has a great line of outstanding stores, stores dedicated to the home, restaurants and recreational areas designed for the family. Featured stores where to go shopping: Primark, American Dream, UNIQLO, H&M, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Express,...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Dozens of rabbits rescued from backyard in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER – Police, animal control and a hazardous material team removed a half dozen rabbits from the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon. Toms River humane law enforcement officers responding to a call about a house on Harrison Road. They found 22 rabbits in a shed, according to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
