ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CgB5_0kTrwrGO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HowUN_0kTrwrGO00

Mike Rallis had his younger brother draped over his shoulders and was set to dump him to the turf — as a roughhousing brother might do — when he took an abrupt blow to his ribs.

In a flash, Nick Rallis was on his feet and had turned the fight around. He spun his brother and dropped Mike with a brutal Stone Cold Stunner in a scene straight out of WWE’s “Raw.” Mike Rallis popped in the air and landed flush on his back. Minnesota Gophers football players that had lined a makeshift wrestling ring roared “finish him!” at Nick. Nick hooked big brother’s left leg, watched the referee count, 1! 2! 3! and stumbled to his feet, his hand raised in victory.

In wrestling parlance, this was a loser-leaves-town match for Mike Rallis. He had finished his career as a Gophers linebacker in 2013 and symbolically passed the torch to fellow linebacker, Nick. That moment at Minnesota’s indoor practice facility also provided a sneak peak into what was ahead for the brothers: Mike Rallis followed his pro wrestling passion and is better known these days as WWE star Madcap Moss. Much like he did in his match against his brother, Nick Rallis knows how to leave a football field a winner. At just 29, he’s in his second season as linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Saturday, Madcap Moss is among the wrestlers in the mix for WWE’s Royal Rumble event, one of the sports entertainment company’s premier events. The next day, the Eagles host San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

“If I went back to 2012, and you asked what career either of those guys would have found themselves in, anyone in that locker room would have told you Nick is obviously going to be a coach one day and Mike is going to be in the WWE one day," said former Gophers teammate Brock Vereen. "It is fascinating that both of them ended up exactly where they were going to end up."

Mike Rallis was such a fan of both sports that he took his pro wrestling surname from, yes, former Vikings receiver Randy Moss.

“There’s a lot of kids who were into football ,” Madcap Moss said. “But we were kind of known as the guys who were into wrestling, too. And we loved it, man. There’s videos of us probably doing some stuff that we shouldn’t have been doing as kids. It wasn’t the safest thing to be doing, having wrestling matches on the bed and performing the moves, usually on Nick. He was the smaller one.”

The brothers didn’t show their wrestling love by just watching the Monday night shows and pay-per-view events. Moss said the brothers used their collection of hundreds of wrestling figures to create their own version of WWE. They made a ramp and ring out of shoe boxes and dubbed the promotion “Wrestling Guys.” They wrote the storylines, controlled the action and, in many ways, set the tone for their future professions.

They did it again in college, though this time they ditched the figures and put on the tights. At Minnesota, they called it the Locker Room Wrestling League, with the final match between the brothers. Madcap Moss was the bad guy.

Moss did have a tryout with the Miami Dolphins before he made the move to WWE’s farm system in 2014. He told his younger brother the new gig was fun, hard, rewarding and nonstop action. Nick, though, always had his head in the playbook or eyes on film, and while there might have been dreams of becoming the next Goldberg or The Rock, his future was in coaching football .

He spent one season coaching college ball before he was hired by his hometown Vikings. His was quickly hired by the Eagles in 2021 and became the youngest position coach in the NFL.

“Nick will be a defensive coordinator some day,” said Vereen, now a TV college football analyst. “The guy knows so much football. He could have been a college defensive coordinator before he even graduated college.”

There are some things that get by Nick.

Take for example in September 2021 when Moss was set to make a surprise return on WWE “Smackdown” at a show in Philadelphia. Moss was dressed all in black to hide his identity as he pretended to be a camera man and helped sidekick Happy Corbin sneak attack Kevin Owens.

“I walked right past Nick with a hoodie over my head and a hat low on my face and he had no idea I was there,” Moss said, laughing. “As smart as he can be with football, I guess Happy Corbin and I outsmarted him in that situation.”

Super Bowl winners, World Series champions, all kinds of great teams are often awarded WWE championship belts for their achievements. Moss, who has thrown his loyalties behind his brother and the Eagles, would love to be the wrestler who brings the belt to Philly.

“I sure hope that I get the chance to do that,” Moss said. “I’ve definitely caught myself daydreaming about being in the stadium for the Super Bowl and maybe somehow sneaking my way on down to the field after the game for the celebration. Then I have to snap out of it because I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”

The Eagles wouldn’t mind that scenario either, with big brother watching, while Nick Rallis walks off the football field a winner again.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
tjrwrestling.net

Multiple WWE Stars Injured During 2023 Royal Rumble

Both winners of the men’s and women’s 2023 Royal Rumble matches were among those injured during the event. Iron woman Rhea Ripley dislocated her knee during the match and had to pop it back in before going on to eliminate seven other competitors in her record-breaking performance. Speaking...
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
wrestletalk.com

Top Star Dislocates Knee In WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley has confirmed that she dislocated her knee during the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Judgment Day member had an impressive showing in the bout, starting as entrant #1, and winning the entire Rumble. Ripley last eliminated Liv Morgan, who had started the match in the...
wrestletalk.com

Where Was The Rock During WWE Royal Rumble?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed what he was doing when the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event took place. Amid uncertainty surrounding The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 39, there was a lot of speculation that the Hollywood star would make his return at the January 28 show.
TEXAS STATE
wrestletalk.com

Kofi Kingston Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Botch

SmackDown star Kofi Kingston has addressed his botched elimination escape spot at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Over the years Kingston has found some pretty innovative ways to avoid elimination in the Rumble. Unfortunately for the New Day member, his plan to stay alive in this year’s match didn’t work out...
wrestletalk.com

WWE SmackDown Stars Move To Raw

The road to WrestleMania has begun and already there has been several shakeups as four SmackDown stars appeared on Raw. A fan favorite WWE SmackDown group has just made the leap to WWE Raw and has their sights set on someone already!. While they may have recently announced that the...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy