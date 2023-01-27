Gabrielle Union Elevates ‘Mom Jeans’ With Oversized Blazer & Wedge Pumps for Night Out With Friends

Gabrielle Union made a stylish arrival at The Polo Bar for dinner with friends in New York City last night.

Celebrity stylist Thomas Christos Kikis dressed the actress in a sophisticated getup. She wore a classic oversized cashmere herringbone blazer in gray designed by Magda Butyrm , intended for an oversized fit. This classic boyfriend blazer is made up of a herringbone pattern crafted from a super soft cashmere blend. It was layered on top of the coordinating signature cropped bustier corset top designed with boning throughout and rounded cups.

Union completed her outfit with a pair of baggy “mom” jeans, tapping into the ’90s “mom jeans” trend that’s come back in the 2020s.

The actress donned jewelry from designer Melinda Maria, who creates fashionable and fine jewelry that makes its wearers feel like they are glamorous, sparkly, and full of superstar energy. The “Bring It On” alum also wore a snakeskin-effect calfskin top-handle bag for the ultimate accessory. She wore her hair in a long, sleek braided ponytail with bronze-inspired makeup.

When it comes to footwear, the mommy mogul strapped on classic black wedge pumps , which have striking pointed toes. The By Far wedged heel delivers next-level flexibility, cushioning, shock absorption and breathability.

Union’s style can be defined as versatile and eclectic. During this New York City trip, she’s been seen in a number of stylish outfits like the bright blue dress, white jacket and shiny pumps she wore when stopping by “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

When it comes to her footwear style, Union is a fan of brands like By Far, Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Paris Texas , Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the “Cheaper the Dozen” star prefers athletic sneakers, usually by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

