ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gabrielle Union Elevates ‘Mom Jeans’ With Oversized Blazer & Wedge Pumps for Night Out With Friends

By Joce Blake
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQgh8_0kTrwjRo00

Gabrielle Union made a stylish arrival at The Polo Bar for dinner with friends in New York City last night.

Celebrity stylist Thomas Christos Kikis dressed the actress in a sophisticated getup. She wore a classic oversized cashmere herringbone blazer in gray designed by Magda Butyrm , intended for an oversized fit. This classic boyfriend blazer is made up of a herringbone pattern crafted from a super soft cashmere blend. It was layered on top of the coordinating signature cropped bustier corset top designed with boning throughout and rounded cups.

Union completed her outfit with a pair of baggy “mom” jeans, tapping into the ’90s “mom jeans” trend that’s come back in the 2020s.

The actress donned jewelry from designer Melinda Maria, who creates fashionable and fine jewelry that makes its wearers feel like they are glamorous, sparkly, and full of superstar energy. The “Bring It On” alum also wore a snakeskin-effect calfskin top-handle bag for the ultimate accessory. She wore her hair in a long, sleek braided ponytail with bronze-inspired makeup.

When it comes to footwear, the mommy mogul strapped on classic black wedge pumps , which have striking pointed toes. The By Far wedged heel delivers next-level flexibility, cushioning, shock absorption and breathability.

Union’s style can be defined as versatile and eclectic. During this New York City trip, she’s been seen in a number of stylish outfits like the bright blue dress, white jacket and shiny pumps she wore when stopping by “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

When it comes to her footwear style, Union is a fan of brands like By Far, Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Paris Texas , Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the “Cheaper the Dozen” star prefers athletic sneakers, usually by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

PHOTOS: A Look at Gabrielle Union’s First Shoe Collection With New York & Company

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Blossoms in 3D Flower Minidress & PVC Pumps on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Tia Mowry looked pretty in pink while appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Jan. 31. The “Sister, Sister” star sat down with Hudson to chat about her new haircare line, “4U by Tia,” getting her start as a performer in a dance group called “Fancy Prancy Dancers” while her parents were in the army, and being chased through Times Square in New York City with her sister Tamera Mowry amid their childhood stardom. Mowry made a vibrant appearance on the morning talk show. For the interview, the television personality wore a pink minidress. The garment had puffy shoulder pads, a plunging...
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Goes Red-Hot in 3D Flower Top With ‘Sweetheart’ Pumps at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

Sophie Turner was sharply outfitted for the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles today. The Emmy-nominated actress attended the event to support her husband, Joe Jonas, as he receives the 2,745th star with his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas.  Turner made a vibrant appearance at the affair. The “Game of Thrones” alum arrived wearing a satin cropped jacket that featured a round neckline, dramatic 3D floral detailing on the shoulder and hook and eye fastening at the center. She complemented the piece with form-fitting high-waist pants. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Dark Phoenix” star accessorized...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Serves ‘Pretty Woman’ Style in Red Minidress & Ankle-Strapped Pumps

Britney Spears brought her own take to a classic rom-com outfit on Instagram this week. On Monday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Instagram Reel, wearing a bright red minidress with a sweetheart neckline. Draped off-the-shoulder sleeves completed the piece, which Spears paired with a red top hat, stud earrings and a delicate gold pendant necklace. In fact, the singer’s all-red ensemble was inspired by Julia Roberts’ own infamous red gown from the 1990 romantic film “Pretty Woman.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) “I was channeling Julia Roberts with this red hat!!!...
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Looks Effortlessly Cool in ‘Tattooed’ Mesh Top, 70s-Inspired Trousers & Burgundy Dr. Martens

Paris Jackson was spotted out with a friend in Los Angeles yesterday, enjoying a night out in a simple but effective ensemble. The “Low Key in Love” songstress sported a see-through mesh tee resembling a whole chest piece of tattoos, the style mingling well with her own multicolored arm tats. Underneath the top, the fashionista sported a black bra. Jackson’s tattooed top was worn with ultra-chic brown suede boot-cut trousers, the flair of the cut at the hem giving the ensemble a 70s-esque appearance. The “American Horror Story” actress carried a brown striped knit sweater and went for a maximalist approach to her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Menswear-Inspired Moment in Slouchy Suit and Sparkling Pumps at ‘Wolf Pack’ Photocall

Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the photocall for Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” series at the Paramount Offices today in Milan. Dapperly dressed, Gellar wore a menswear-inspired look that included pointed toe pumps. Sharply suited, Gellar’s look consisted of a two-piece set that included an oversized boxy blazer in white that was accompanied by matching pleated slouchy trousers that had a billowing, free-flowing quality. Finishing off her outfit, Gellar slicked back her blond locks and sported silver rings that matched her geometric dangling earrings fastened with duo chrome gemstones. Further punctuating the chic suit styling, Gellar wore a bold red lip that tied the...
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Ice Spice Is the Face of New Ivy Park x Adidas Campaign Titled ‘Park Trail’

Ice Spice shared teaser images from her new Ivy Park campaign, titled “Park Trail.” Coming off the successful release of her debut EP “Like..?,” the Bronx-native rapper can now add model to her list of accomplishments, acting as the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration. Available in Adidas stores Feb. 9, “Park Trail” features gender-neutral performance apparel and athleisure, including sequined jackets, faux-fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters and sweatshirts in dark green, lime green, cream, orange, indigo and camouflage print. The company released a statement describing the collection as a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Channels Marilyn Monroe in White Bathrobe, Cartier Jewels & Crystal-Embellished Mary Jane Heels for Vogue Arabia

Paris Hilton channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the latest edition of Vogue Arabia. The black and white photo set posted to Vogue Arabia’s Instagram, as well as Hilton’s, saw the star glamorously flipping through the pages of the magazine, lounging on a bed and answering phone calls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Clad in a cushy white bathrobe and striking Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chaumet jewelry, Hilton also modeled a blond hairdo and her very own fragrance Ruby Rush. Hilton spoke to Vogue about her history with fragrance and the importance it holds...
Footwear News

Austin Butler Shares Memory With Lisa-Marie Presley & Elvis’ Slippers on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Austin Butler made a late-night talk show appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. During his interview, the actor discussed winning a Golden Globe for his titular role in “Elvis,” as well as his admiration for Denzel Washington and forming a close bond with the late Lisa Marie Presley. “She just opened up to me and we got so close so fast. It’s weird in moments like this, because it’s so bittersweet,” Butler told Fallon of Presley. The...
Footwear News

Kevin Jonas’ Wife Danielle Jonas Goes Neutral in Shirt Bodycon Dress at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas had a neutral moment as she stood by her husband’s side as he and his brothers were awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Monday. The wife of the eldest Jonas brother wore a light gray shirt dress by Maticevski to the ceremony. The collared piece featured a ruched skirt, wide-collared v-neckline, long sleeves, exposed back zip and a bodycon silhouette. Danielle accessorized with a set of sparkling rings and three gold chains which featured a nameplate and a cross. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly curled style...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Goes Business-Chic in White Jumpsuit & Matching Pumps to Kick Off ‘Love, Pamela’ Book Tour

Pamela Anderson was spotted arriving at the Grove Barnes and Noble to start her book tour for “Love, Pamela” today in Los Angeles. The “Baywatch” star arrived at the bookstore clad in an all-white ensemble and coordinating pumps. Anderson was outfitted in a slouchy collared jumpsuit that was belted in order to define her waist. The style was worn underneath a matching coat that was draped over her shoulders, complimenting her business-chic outfit. Anderson accessorized with large black cat eye sunnies in an eye-eclipsing style. As for her hair, she stayed faithful to her go-to bombshell look that offered her blond tresses loads...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Sparkles in Rodarte Dress & Strappy Sandals for Winter Formal With Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Zaya Wade got all dressed up to attend her high school’s winter formal dance this weekend.  The fashionista slipped into Rodarte’s fall 2022 sequin column gown with tulle bolero for the occasion, as seen on her dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union’s Instagram. Zaya’s dress was created with a luxurious, translucent ballet pink sequin stretch fabric, frothy beige tulle and lined in silk.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) Celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand styled her hair in soft blowout curls to compliment the ethereal essence of the look. Film and television makeup artist Malika James...
Footwear News

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Pops in Equestrian Style & Riding Boots to Play With Her Miniature Pony

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was a vision in pink as she played with her miniature horse. The adorable five-year-old dressed up in an equestrian getup, complete with a pink tee and matching leggings. To add some sparkle to her look, she donned two gold bracelets. The budding star also wore a black helmet for protection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) She took the jockey style down to her feet in a pair of classic riding boots. Crafted from black leather, the footwear is defined by equestrian hardware and features an...
Footwear News

Aaron Judge’s Wife Samantha Bracksieck Makes an Elegant Arrival in Ruched Dress & Sandals at BBWAA Awards

MLB star Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, looked charming as they attended the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards dinner in New York City on Saturday. The baseball player won three different awards during the event: AL MVP, Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town and New York Player of the Year. For the soireé, Bracksieck wore a dark brown long-sleeve gown that featured geometric paneling that created a ruched detailing. The fitted dress also had a v-neckline and a pleated skirt. Bracksieck opted for gold-toned accessories with sparkling earring cuffs, a set of rings and a woven clutch with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Billy Porter Gives Sharp Suiting Edgy Finish With Leather Pants & Chunky Ankle Boots at ‘Accused’ Premiere

Billy Porter gave sharp suiting an edgy finish for the “Accused” premiere in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 30. The crime anthology series premieres on Fox tonight and chronicles ordinary people who get caught up in unbelievable situations. While arriving at The Abbey, Porter posed for photos in a sleek black leather ensemble from Zaffori. The Tony Award-winning actor’s look included Zaffori’s Belt-Sleeved Blazer that had wide shoulder pads, studs near the cuffs and was decorated with detachable belts on the sleeve. He complemented the overcoat with a white button-down shirt and Zaffori’s Low-Rise Faux Leather Pants. The wide-leg bottoms had...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Shares Motivational Message in Hot Pink Sweater and Clear Pumps

Tia Mowry shared a motivational video for mothers on her Instagram on Jan. 25, dressed ready for spring in florals and clear heels. The video saw Mowry yelling words of encouragement at the camera, gradually growing closer before breaking out into a little dance. The caption on the post read, “DO YOU HEAR ME?!? Clap if you feel THIS. It’s time to claim these affirmations! Comment what you want out of 2023!” In a bright and colorful mood, Mowry was outfitted in a slouchy pink sweater featuring a row of buttons down the front, which she layered...
Footwear News

Britney Spears Brings Back ‘Baby One More Time’ Style in Schoolgirl Skirt & Leather Heels

Oops…she did it again! Britney Spears brought back one of her classic music video moments with a modern twist on Instagram. On Sunday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Instagram Reel on the social media platform — her first, as she noted in the caption, using a ring light. In the clip, Spears danced in an outfit that’s strongly reminiscent of her 1999 music video for “…Baby One More Time,” where she wore a white collared shirt as a crop top, complete with a gray cardigan and pleated miniskirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by River...
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Delivers Sleek Style in Black Maxi Coat & Pointy Leather Pumps on Paris Trip

Angelina Jolie was photographed out and about in Paris this morning, while wearing a minimalist outfit. The actress dressed up in a black peak lapel maxi coat featuring gold-tone hardware, notched lapels, front button fastening and long sleeves. It fell to her ankles, creating an ultra-chic aesthetic.  She added contrast to the look by accessorizing with a white Dior handbag, crafted in latte lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching. Her other accessories included larger-than-life sunglasses that framed her face with ease. On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy...
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Expertly Descends Stairs in 6-Inch Hot Pink Heels With Heidi Klum

Sofia Vergara shared a funny video of her descending a flight of tricky stairs in sky-high heels on Instagram today. The video was filmed on set for “America’s Got Talent” given her AGT co-star Heidi Klum was also present in a majority of the clips. The video was captioned, “All this hard work just to be upstaged by boots!!,” in reference to all of the boots worn on set seen throughout the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Vergara’s look was comprised of high-waisted denim which she wore with a black blouse tucked into her...
Footwear News

Footwear News

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy