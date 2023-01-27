Read full article on original website
2024 four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson names final three, set to announce
Ju'Juan Johnson has named a final three of Colorado, Florida and LSU with his college decision looming. The four-star athlete prospect from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy plans to announce at his school this coming Saturday around 9:30 am (MST). Johnson has visited each of his finalists. He was most recently...
FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown
Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III
Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Sophomore Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, lands a pair of SEC offers
There is a current trend of talented high school prospects with NBA bloodlines and Jacob Wilkins is another name to monitor on the national scale. The 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Wilkins is the son of former nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins. Last week, Wilkins earned his...
WATCH: four-star cornerback and USC target Rodrick Pleasant Polynesian Bowl practice highlights
In the above video, check out Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant practice highlights from the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Pleasant was on Team Mauka and was a very active participant in all of the practice drills. In general the defensive backs didn't do some of the competitive drills you would like to see, like straight one-on-one's against the wide receivers. Most of what we saw from Pleasant when working with his position group was various footwork drills where Pleasant looked very good.
Oregon gets verbal commitment from edge defender Jaxson Jones days after decommitting from Washington
In five days' time, the Oregon Ducks football program was able to get edge defender Jaxson Jones to decommitment from the Washington Huskies and lock in an unofficial visit to Eugene for this weekend. Now the Ducks can add an even bigger feat to their recruitment of Jones: a verbal commitment.
BREAKING: Rob Booker is commitment No. 3 for the Badgers
Wisconsin has locked down its first in-state commitment for the class of 2024. On Wednesday, Waunakee (Wis.) tight end Rob Booker announced his commitment to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers. Booker chose UW over Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. The three-star tight...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide
For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
USC makes pair of preferred walk-on offers to Calabasas running back King Miller, lineman Kaylon Miller
USC football issued a pair of preferred walk-on offers out of Calabasas High School to three-star 2023 running back King Miller and three-star 2023 defensive lineman Kaylon Miller on Monday evening. The 6-foot, 200-pound Miller is the No. 143 ranking running back in the 247Sports rankings. He put on a...
Transfer portal cornerback Davison Igbinosun commits to Ohio State: The impact
Ryan Day, Tim Walton and Jim Knowles have landed a commitment from a top transfer portal cornerback target in Davison Igbinosun. Bill Kurelic analyzes the impact.
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
