Columbus, OH

247Sports

FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown

Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III

Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

WATCH: four-star cornerback and USC target Rodrick Pleasant Polynesian Bowl practice highlights

In the above video, check out Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant practice highlights from the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. Pleasant was on Team Mauka and was a very active participant in all of the practice drills. In general the defensive backs didn't do some of the competitive drills you would like to see, like straight one-on-one's against the wide receivers. Most of what we saw from Pleasant when working with his position group was various footwork drills where Pleasant looked very good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: Rob Booker is commitment No. 3 for the Badgers

Wisconsin has locked down its first in-state commitment for the class of 2024. On Wednesday, Waunakee (Wis.) tight end Rob Booker announced his commitment to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers. Booker chose UW over Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. The three-star tight...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide

For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

