ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Anne Hathaway’s beauty secrets for a youthful-looking skin

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcFWw_0kTrwRVc00

If there’s one thing we can all agree about Anne Hathaway , is that the talented Hollywood star is always turning heads with her fashion style and incredible appearance. The 40-year-old actress has had a very successful career in the film industry, and is known for always taking care of her health, including a very rigorous skincare routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzKmg_0kTrwRVc00 GettyImages

Anne was recently spotted having the time of her life at the Sundance Film Festival, attending some of the events and even dancing the night away with her friends. Fans of the star were excited to see her flawless outfits for the red carpet, and complimented her youthful look.

One of the most important parts of her routine is SPF, as she previously revealed that her mom taught her to wear “factor 30 sun cream” daily. “I even carry an umbrella if I walk in the sunshine and use spray tan if I need to look as if I’ve been sunbathing,” she previously said during an interview with the Sun.

And while the exact brand she uses has yet to be revealed, it has been rumored that she wears La Roche-Posay. Her longtime facialist, Su-Man, also said to Net-a-Porter that she uses toner and a serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm.

“To brighten and renew skin, use an exfoliator to remove dead skin cells, and apply toner and serum before sealing them in with a hydrating sheet mask,” Su-Man explained, detailing that eye cream and moisturizer are the next steps to the rigorous routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jy4s3_0kTrwRVc00 GettyImages

Anne also wears masks for a glowy appearance, and to reduce puffiness. She uses Chantecaille Bio Lifting Mask, revealing to Allure that the expensive gold eye masks are “truly, deeply brilliant.”

And when it comes to makeup, Anne has been said to use the Vital Skin Foundation Stick and Face Trace Contour Stick from Westman Atelier. She has also used the Eye Pods Eyeshadows and Eye Love You Volumizing Clean Mascara from the same brand.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Megan Fox’s new hair transformation: Blonde bob with bangs

Megan Fox is changing things up! The Hollywood star decided to try a new hairstyle, trading her signature dark hair for a blonde look with bangs. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share some selfies with her fans and followers, and while it’s unclear if...
HOLAUSA

Apple Martin looks just like her mom Gwyneth Paltrow in Paris fashion show

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple Martin, appeared on her first major fashion show. The 18-year-old appeared in Chanel’s star-studded haute couture show, looking stunning in a black and white dress and blazer combination. RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow revealed interesting Halloween memory with Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘Naughty...
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
HOLAUSA

Queen Maxima shows off her dance moves in the Caribbean: Watch

She’s the dancing Queen! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed off her dance moves in Bonaire on Jan. 28 while at the Cultural Park Mangazina di Rei. The Dutch Royal House shared a video from King Willem-Alexander, Maxima and their eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia’s visit showing the three...
HOLAUSA

Six dreamy celebrity wedding dresses that will never go out of style

Some dress styles defy time and inspire the generations to come. One of the celebrities whose wedding gown has been recreated multiple times is Grace Kelly. An American actress who became Princess of Monaco by marrying Prince Rainier III in April 1956. In the last 20 years, Hollywood stars,...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy