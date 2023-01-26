Read full article on original website
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Yoshio Yoda Dies: ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor Was 88
Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed Fuji, the sweet-natured Japanese prisoner of war befriended by the irreverent gang of American sailors at the center of the 1962-66 ABC World War II-set sitcom McHale’s Navy, died Jan. 13 in Fullerton, CA. He was 88. Yoda, who also went be the name James Yoshio Yoda during his post-acting career as an executive of Toyota Hawaii, was born in Tokyo and studied law at Keio University in Japan before deciding on an acting career. After moving to the United States, Yoda enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
Essence
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
Gregory Allen Howard Dies: Screenwriter On ‘Remember The Titans’ And Producer Was 70
Gregory Allen Howard, the first African American screenwriter for a $100 million drama with Remember The Titans, died today in Miami after a brief illness, his publicist said. He was 70. Howard also was the only African American screenwriter to write a spec script that became a $100 million movie, also for Remember the Titans, which starred Denzel Washington and was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Virginia High School Featured In 'Remember The Titans' To Be Renamed Related Story Herman Boone Dies: 'Remember The Titans' Coach Portrayed By Denzel Washington Was 84 His...
Essence
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author
Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
Essence
For The Love Of Black Music: Rare $2M Vinyl Collection Donated To Stanford University
The Dijkstra Black Music Collection is made up of 8,000 jazz, blues, gospel, soul and reggae records that span almost a century. An irreplaceable vinyl collection of Black music valued at over $2.3 million has been donated to Stanford University in California. Made up of over 8,000 jazz, blues, gospel,...
