FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Buccaneers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Tom Brady
Tom Brady likely won’t be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, so how do they replace him?. The 2023 offseason is going to be one of big changes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a season that saw Tom Brady take a step back and, for the...
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia better hope Duce Robinson doesn’t delay Signing Day decision
Georgia appears in the lead for five-star tight end Duce Robinson but if he delays his signing as rumored, the Bulldogs could be in danger of losing out. Most of the top players in college football have already signed during the window or committed with National Signing Day approaching. Duce Robinson is an exception.
Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos
Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
Miami Hurricanes News: Hoops big win, National FB schedule analysis
The Miami Hurricanes basketball team pulled away late behind heroics from Nijel Pack in a 92-83 win over Virginia Tech. After the ACC released its 2023 football schedule on Monday night, national analysts David H. Hale of ESPN and Brad Crawford and Josh Pate of 247 Sports both had thoughts on the 2023 Miami football team.
Eagles can claim interesting achievement with a Super Bowl win in Arizona
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to travel to Arizona for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though Philadelphia and Phoenix are over 2,000 miles apart in terms of distance, Glendale’s State Farm Stadium might as well be Philly’s second home. Truthfully, it’s gotten to...
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes
Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
Are the Detroit Pistons “going to be great next year?”
The Detroit Pistons are near the bottom of the NBA standings again this season, but according to Bojan Bogdanovic, they don’t plan to be there long. According to a recent report, Bojan Bogdanovic said the team not only gave him assurances that he is part of their future plans, but that those plans include a big leap next season.
