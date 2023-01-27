Read full article on original website
January marks thyroid month
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dr. Ely’s Perez, an endocrinologist with Broward Health Physician Group, said the two most common thyroid diseases are hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid, and hypothyroidism, which is an underactive thyroid. “And some of the symptoms vary. So for example, for hyperthyroidism everything is...
Roach issues now found in several rooms in ALF where kitchen was ordered shut
SUNRISE, Fla. – Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise received an “Unsatisfactory” inspection last Friday after roaches were found in several residents’ rooms. Local 10 News has learned inspectors were back at the facility based on a complaint and found the issues. According to the inspection, roaches were...
Billionaire Citadel CEO donates $25M to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to fund new surgical tower
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital announced Tuesday morning that they will begin building a new five-story surgical tower to ensure that children have access to high-quality health care. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined hospital staff, Miami-Dade city leaders and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, who donated...
Miami-Dade Public Schools set to reveal Teacher of the Year
MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools will pick its 2024 Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night. The finalists are: Vanessa Radice from Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High, Don Clerveaux from Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary, Khristal Gooding from Robert Morgan Educational Center and Monique Bryant-Clayton from COPE Center North. Radice...
Lauderhill apartment elevator remains broken, residents furious at property management
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Problems are persisting for residents of a Lauderhill apartment building that can’t seem to get its elevator fixed. Patrick Holt came in from out of state to help his sister, Shauna Gibson, who lives on the third floor of the building. Gibson is in a...
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
Anti-Semitic flyers thrown on lawns of about 150 homes in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Several neighborhoods in West Palm Beach were hit by hate over the weekend. Police say about 150 homes received flyers with a hateful message encased in a plastic bag. It’s the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents across the city. Officials say...
20 violations found inside South Florida Applebee’s, 32 at Broward Bowlero
Below is a list of places ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned that were shut were allowed to re-open following...
This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The blowback was fast and furious even before details of a new AP African American History course and the reason it was rejected became public. Florida state administrators see violations of new law in the curriculum while Black leaders give voice to fears of a whitewashing of history and culture.
This Week in South Florida: Nushin Sayfie
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Which accused criminals have to wait for their trials in jail and which get to be free during that process?. Generally, people think that depends on the crime, and flight risk of the suspect, and both are true. But “out on bond” also currently involves...
Teen driver slams Mustang into Miramar home
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Surveillance video captured the moments a driver lost control of his car and slammed into a Broward County home. The car was left mangled along the side of the Miramar home located off Tara Road. The driver, 17-year-old Dmarion Roundtree, said he lost control of his...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 29, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Miami-Dade Administrative Judge Nushin Sayfie, Pompano Beach High School students Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The full episode...
Criminals steal Sunrise special needs family’s brand new customized van
SUNRISE, Fla. – A Broward County special needs family is searching for answers after thieves stole most critical possession, a newly customized van. For the family, it was a dream. A surprise gift from a brother. They had the handicap van all of ten days before thieves who were...
Woman dies 11 months after fall at FLL as suit against Southwest continues
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After nearly a year paralyzed from a fall at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, family members are mourning 25-year-old Gaby Assouline, who died last week as a result of her injuries. Assouline’s family blames Southwest Airlines for the fall and has sued the carrier.
After Miami Gardens condo fire, nearby resident fears ‘incompetence’ could also doom him, neighbors
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A resident living in a building near the Miami Gardens condominium that caught fire Saturday morning, displacing dozens of residents, says he fears his building could meet the same fate. That’s because he said his condominium complex, the New World Condominiums III, has the same...
Additional 4 men charged in Haitian president assassination plot, brought to South Florida
MIAMI – New charges have been filed in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. According to the U.S Department of Justice, four men were transferred from Haiti to face charges in the Southern District of Florida. They are being charged for their alleged involvement in the...
New Doral project to provide housing for nearly 200 military members
DORAL, Fla. – Gen. Laura J. Richardson celebrated the beginning of the construction of a military housing project that will be within walking distance from The U.S. Southern Command, which is responsible for the military resources in the Caribbean and Central and South America. Richardson, who Biden nominated in...
Meeting gets heated after Miami Gardens condo fire displaces residents
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A meeting inside a temporary shelter got heated Monday morning, two days after a fire erupted inside a condominium building in Miami Gardens, displacing dozens of residents. “They don’t care! They raised my motherf***ing rent -- I don’t appreciate that!” one resident said. “So what...
Coral Gables resident to appeal denial of historical designation for Garden of Our Lord
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The fight to preserve a longstanding Coral Gables garden is continuing. Monday afternoon, Bonnie Bolton filed her notice to appeal the historic preservation board’s decision to deny the Garden of Our Lord historical designation earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of Coral...
‘Lives are being ruined’: Police program to issue civil citations instead of arrest not being used enough, advocates say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Carl Leith said he was arrested unnecessarily after a traffic stop in Parkland. A month before the stop, someone had rear-ended his car and his tail light broke. Leith said the other driver didn’t have insurance, and he just forgot about it. “I said...
