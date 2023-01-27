ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

January marks thyroid month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dr. Ely’s Perez, an endocrinologist with Broward Health Physician Group, said the two most common thyroid diseases are hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid, and hypothyroidism, which is an underactive thyroid. “And some of the symptoms vary. So for example, for hyperthyroidism everything is...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami-Dade Public Schools set to reveal Teacher of the Year

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools will pick its 2024 Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night. The finalists are: Vanessa Radice from Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High, Don Clerveaux from Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary, Khristal Gooding from Robert Morgan Educational Center and Monique Bryant-Clayton from COPE Center North. Radice...
MIAMI, FL
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The blowback was fast and furious even before details of a new AP African American History course and the reason it was rejected became public. Florida state administrators see violations of new law in the curriculum while Black leaders give voice to fears of a whitewashing of history and culture.
FLORIDA STATE
This Week in South Florida: Nushin Sayfie

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Which accused criminals have to wait for their trials in jail and which get to be free during that process?. Generally, people think that depends on the crime, and flight risk of the suspect, and both are true. But “out on bond” also currently involves...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Teen driver slams Mustang into Miramar home

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Surveillance video captured the moments a driver lost control of his car and slammed into a Broward County home. The car was left mangled along the side of the Miramar home located off Tara Road. The driver, 17-year-old Dmarion Roundtree, said he lost control of his...
MIRAMAR, FL
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 29, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Miami-Dade Administrative Judge Nushin Sayfie, Pompano Beach High School students Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The full episode...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
New Doral project to provide housing for nearly 200 military members

DORAL, Fla. – Gen. Laura J. Richardson celebrated the beginning of the construction of a military housing project that will be within walking distance from The U.S. Southern Command, which is responsible for the military resources in the Caribbean and Central and South America. Richardson, who Biden nominated in...
DORAL, FL
Meeting gets heated after Miami Gardens condo fire displaces residents

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A meeting inside a temporary shelter got heated Monday morning, two days after a fire erupted inside a condominium building in Miami Gardens, displacing dozens of residents. “They don’t care! They raised my motherf***ing rent -- I don’t appreciate that!” one resident said. “So what...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

